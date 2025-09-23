Dickie Bird’s friends and family remember ‘Mr Barnsley’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dickie Bird was “Barnsley through and through”, the sister of the cricket umpiring legend has said following his death at the age of 92.

Bird was described as “Mr Barnsley” by friends who remembered how he never left the South Yorkshire town he loved, despite his worldwide sporting fame.

His sister, Marjorie Wyatt, said on Tuesday: “Dickie was always proud of putting Barnsley on the map – he was Barnsley through and through.

“He was very caring and used to bring us home souvenirs.”

Ms Wyatt said: “I would wash his cricket whites and his famous white flat cap, and he always appreciated that they would be immaculate and he would be turned out the best.

“What I will remember most about him was that he was always good at making decisions.”

Sculptor Graham Ibbeson paid tribute to Bird at the statue he created of the umpire, which has stood close to Barnsley town centre since 2009.

Mr Ibbeson said: “He was the heart and soul of this town, and he never moved.”

He said finding out about Bird’s death was “like a punch to the stomach”.

The artist said: “I was very emotional about it. It was almost like losing a family member.”

Mr Ibbeson described how he spent six weeks with Bird in the studio and they became good friends, despite him being a “pain in the backside” and like a “daft uncle”.

He said: “We talked for six weeks, we laughed for six weeks and we moaned for six weeks.

“We got to know each other and he became a close friend.

“Every time I saw him after that, I couldn’t help it but I went up and cuddled Dickie. He loved Barnsley and Barnsley loved him.”

Asked what he would miss about his friend, Mr Ibbeson said: “His humour, his friendliness and his accessibility.

“There were no airs and graces to Dickie.

“Right across the board, he treated everybody the same.”

He said Bird was born in a now demolished terraced house “just ten yards” from the statue, which will now act as a memorial to him.

Mr Ibbeson recalled how the then Prince of Wales, now the King, met Bird in 2012 at the bronze statue, which features the umpire’s classic pose – giving a batsman out with a finger in the air.

Bird said at the time that he was “humbled” to meet Charles in his home town and how the royal visitor discussed England’s recent test series against Pakistan.

Stephen Taylor said Dickie Bird was a “true legend” as he laid flowers at the statue on Tuesday.

Mr Taylor said he had known Bird “as far back as I can remember”, especially when he used to work as a market trader in the town.

He said: “I always met him on Barnsley market, walking round the shops. A fantastic bloke and a fantastic umpire.

“He was through and through Barnsley. Mr Barnsley.”

Mr Taylor said: “He’s had a very good innings, 92. He will be missed by a lot of people.

“He was just a charming bloke. He always had time for everybody.

“He always stopped and had a conversation. He was a true legend.”

He said: “When I heard the news, I thought the least I can do is come here and visit.”

Mayor of Barnsley Dave Leech said: “Dickie was a global sporting icon, a wonderful ambassador for Barnsley and a friend to anyone he met.”

Mr Leech remember how Bird would always attend civic events, like Remembrance Sunday and “any event where he could enjoy the company of Barnsley people”.

He said: “He attended my mayor-making ceremony in May, where he was in fine spirits and everyone made a beeline to speak to him.

“I’m grateful to Dickie for all he’s done for Barnsley, especially the generous support he has given to many charities, including Barnsley Hospital’s Tiny Hearts Appeal, which raised funds for a new neonatal unit.”

Bird played for Barnsley Cricket Club as a teenager with Geoff Boycott and Michael Parkinson.

He signed for Yorkshire Cricket Club in 1956 and joined Leicestershire in 1959, before retiring due to injury and becoming an umpire.

Bird took charge in 66 test matches and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

He received an MBE in 1986 and was later awarded an OBE in 2012 for services to cricket and to charity.

Bird was awarded the Freedom of Barnsley in 2000.