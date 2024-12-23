Man dies and one-year-old boy fighting for life after car hits pedestrians
The man, 56, died at the scene as a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital following the crash in Barnsley
A man died and a toddler was left fighting for his life after a car crash in Yorkshire.
The 56-year-old man died at the scene after the blue Volkswagen Polo smashed into a wall in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday morning.
The one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition, South Yorkshire Police said.
The driver of the Volkswagen stopped at the scene and was assisting officers, the force said.
The man’s family was being supported by specialist officers,
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or access the online portal at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/