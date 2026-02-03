UK’s first Government-backed Tech Town named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barnsley has been named the UK’s first Tech Town, meaning local schools and colleges, businesses and NHS infrastructures will receive Government support to increase artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities.

This will include testing AI tutoring tools in schools, free AI and digital training for residents and businesses as well as trialling AI tools enabling quicker check-ins and faster triage in hospitals.

It comes a week after the Government announced that free courses will be offered to every adult in the UK to teach people how to use AI tools effectively in the workplace, and the naming of Lanarkshire in Scotland as the latest AI growth zone.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall will visit the South Yorkshire town alongside the UK chief executives of Microsoft and Cisco, who have pledged their support to boost AI and digital skills in the area.

The Government said lessons and feedback from the rollout in the market town will help shape how AI opportunities are developed across the UK.

Ms Kendall said: “I am delighted to have been invited by Barnsley, to work with them to achieve their ambition to become the UK’s leading tech town.

“If we are going to get AI to work for Britain, we need Britons and British public services that can work with AI.

“That is why Barnsley’s ambitions are crucial, because if we can show that AI helps young people learn, supports local businesses to be more productive, and improves public services, then we can show what’s possible for the whole country.

“What we learn here will shape how we roll out AI across the UK – making sure every community sees the benefits.”

Labour leader of Barnsley Council, Sir Stephen Houghton, said: “This is one of the most important investments in Barnsley in our history and will help secure our long-term economic future.”

South Yorkshire’s Labour Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Being recognised as the first Tech Town in the UK both reflects and reinforces that momentum, strengthening South Yorkshire’s position as one of the most exciting tech communities in the country.”

Barnsley residents will be invited to a series of “Tech Town Halls” in which they will have the chance to give feedback on the programme and help decide how AI should be used across the community.