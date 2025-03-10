King and Queen welcomed at Commonwealth Day Reception

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen were welcomed at Marlborough House for a reception to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

The third event of Commonwealth Day 2025, Charles and Camilla were guests of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland, who welcomed them to the reception under a decadent flower arch.

The event was marked with a commemorative song by Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, who attended the event.

Charles shared a laugh with Foreign Secretary David Lammy as he greeted guests.

The King and Queen met 30 guests, including the Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mataafa. This marked the pair’s first meeting since the Royal visit to the country in October 2024.

The King, who is head of the Commonwealth, was also introduced to the winners of the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize, Imam Dr Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa and Rev Dr James Movel Wuye.

Opening the ceremony, Baroness Scotland said: “Your excellencies. Welcome to Marlborough House as we continue to celebrate the Commonwealth’s special day. Our shared commitment to peace, security, respect and understanding is absolute.”

“We have a very special moment for you all. As we hear the very first performance of the commonwealth peace prize which has been produced by arguably the most influential composer in the history of musical theatre, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

She added in jest: “Should I say that Andrew’s wonderful piece is only surpassed by his Majesty’s Apple playlist,” referencing the King’s Music Room Show.

The song, composed by Lord Lloyd-Webber and performed by pupils of The BRIT School and members of the Queen’s College Oxford Choir, was called “Love in Peace” and was adapted from Lord Lloyd-Webber’s musical The Beautiful Game.

After the performance, the King who was sitting next to Lord Lloyd-Webber, patted him on the back and applauded.

The two soloists, Lucia Mahoney-Castineiras and Reece Christian, both 18, described performing in front of the King and Queen as “nerve-racking”.

Mr Christain, a student of the BRIT School, told the PA News Agency: “It was so nerve-racking but I’m really happy we did it. It was an exciting moment.”

Ms Mahoney-Castineiras added: “It was such a surreal experience, and we get to say such a big message.

“To perform in front of the King and to send him this message that we all want peace, it’s insane.”

On working with Lord Lloyd-Webber, who helped them go through the lyrics and understand the meaning, she added: “He’s really fun, he’s such a cool guy.”

The King and Queen then moved around the busy room, speaking and shaking hands with various guests.

He told one guest: “I am very sad to have to say goodbye”.

He was then overheard to joke, “go without me” to his security.

Guests who met the King described him as “so humble” as they talked of how he listened to what they had to say about issues facing young people.

Faye Nimoh, a guest from Commonwealth Youth, described meeting Charles as “lovely”.

“He said that he’s proud that I’m representing the youth and he believes that I’m a budding politician.

“It was actually more casual than I expected. He’s a very calm and relaxed gentleman.

“I almost forgot I was talking to the King at one point, he felt like a home person.”

In his annual Commonwealth Day message, Charles said: “Leaders recently reiterated the importance of collaboration for peace and human rights, as well as for the restoration of nature both on land and in the oceans.

“As we mark Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet.

“For the sake of our younger generations’ threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony.”