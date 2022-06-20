British barrister feared dead after disappearing while hiking in Seychelles jungle

A retired barrister is presumed dead after disappearing while hiking in the jungle in Seychelles.

No trace has been found of Peter Clement, 57, in a three-week search with helicopters, boats and drones.

Mr Clement was said to be on holiday celebrating his retirement following a lengthy and successful career in the UK. He had set off hiking along the Grande Barbe trail where it is believed he ran into difficulties when bad weather set in.

The top barrister worked for 2 Harcourt Buildings who said Mr Clements was “loved and respected.”

Police, the coast guard and army were called in to assist in the search to find Mr Clement, but there are no signs or traces of him three weeks after investigations begun and the barrister is now presumed dead.

Four days into the search operation, the local Le Seychellois newspaper reported that the weather had been so severe it was unlikely Mr Clement would be found alive.

“According to the police all his personal belongings and travel documents have been found intact in his hotel room,” the paper reported.

“In an unusual move, the police have admitted the persisting bad weather conditions we are experiencing the last few days, is diminishing their hope of finding the British man alive.”

A statement from the chamber’s website says: “It is with deep and sadness that we must announce the loss of our dear friend, colleauge and former Head of Chambers, Peter Clement.

“He had recently retired after an illustrious career at the Criminal Bar, practising from 2 Harcout Buildings for over 30 years. Before joining Chambers, he was a Captain in the Army Legal Service and served in Northern Ireland.

“He was much loved and respected by everyone in Chambers and also amongst many friends at the criminal bar. He will be deeply missed. It is intended that a memorial service will take place later in the year.”

Matthew Scott, a barrister at Pump Court Chamber in London paid tribute to Mr Clement describing him as a “fine advocate and a man ait was impossible not to like.”

Author Robert Verkaik, who studied with Mr Clement said: “Extraordinary, funny man with no shortage of opinions, a student mature beyond his years.

“His Bar career was a credit to his hard work and intelligence.”

A foreign office spokesman confirmed the department was supporting the family of a British man missing in the Seychelle s and it was liaising with the local authorities.