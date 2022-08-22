Barristers vote for all-out strike from 5 September

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Criminal defence barristers are to go on an all-out strike from next week, bringing the majority of crown court cases to a grinding halt.

More than 6,000 hearings were disrupted by the first 19 days of a strike that started in June over the government rates paid to defend people who cannot afford legal representation.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association have voted to escalate the action, which originally started with a two-day walkout, after ministers refused to negotiate on their demands.

Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, has not met with the group and the government did not signal any change in its position following the announcement on Monday morning.

Justice Minister Sarah Dines said: “This is an irresponsible decision that will only see more victims face further delays and distress.

“The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers’ fees by 15 per cent.”