Next generation of nuclear deterrent submarines ‘a commitment to defence’

The birth of Britain’s next generation of nuclear deterrent submarines is a renewal of a historic national endeavour and a commitment to defence for decades to come, said Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister attended a keel-laying ceremony in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, for the first of the Dreadnought class of submarines, a fleet of four vessels which will begin to enter service for the Royal Navy in the early 2030s.

Two crew members of the original HMS Dreadnought, the UK’s first nuclear power submarine, launched in 1960, joined dignitaries and shipyard workers at Thursday’s event at the town’s BAE Systems.

Sir Keir hailed Barrow as a “blueprint” for the way increasing defence spending can boost prosperity across the UK.

In February, he said the Government will increase defence spending to 2.5% of the UK’s economic output by 2027, something which ministers think will help drive economic growth and create jobs across the UK.

Just days ago, Sir Keir secretly joined a crew of submariners as they returned home to their families for the first time in months, making him the first prime minister to join a so-called “day zero” since 2013.

He told the audience: “This is where the story begins. The submarine I was on was built right here.

“Those sailors depend on the best, the best engineering, the best design, the best assembling. That means you.

“Our story depends on you, everyone here working in the shipyard. Nothing works unless we all work together.

“Today does not just mark the birth of this vessel. it marks nothing less than the renewal of a historic national endeavour. A commitment to our defence for decades to come.”

Defence Secretary John Healey, who laid the keel as he unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion, said: ” We are ensuring the nation’s war-fighting excellence for years to come.

“This submarine is one of the most complex machines ever built anywhere in the world. It will be the most formidable, the most advanced, the most powerful nuclear submarine ever built.”

Sir Keir announced that Barrow will be known by the title of the Royal Port of Barrow, in recognition of its important position in the nation’s defence.

The King hopes to visit the town in the near future to mark the new title.

Earlier on Thursday, Sir Keir and Mr Healey met local primary schoolchildren who visited BAE Systems to watch a display of “roving robots”.

They also spoke to some of the apprentices at the firm, whose workforce has grown by more than 1,000 in the past six months.

First-year apprentice Natasha, 23, told him how she was fed up working in hospitality and wanted a trade.

She said: “I want to help the community in a better way, like building something and not just sat in an office.

“Not many people can say they have built a submarine.”

Dreadnought submarines will be the largest ever operated by the Royal Navy, at 153.6 metres long, about the length of three Olympic swimming pools.

As part of the Government’s nuclear skill plan initiative, the submarine workforce at Barrow has grown by more than 3,000 since 2023 to 14,700.

The overall Dreadnought programme is expected to support in the region of 30,000 jobs across the UK over its lifetime.

Steve Timms, managing director of BAE Systems’ submarines business, said: “Laying the keel for the first of class, HMS Dreadnought, is an incredibly proud moment for everyone across the company, Defence Nuclear Enterprise and Royal Navy.

“It comes as the boat’s last major unit prepares to make its way into the Devonshire Dock Hall for final integration, demonstrating the progress made across the programme to date.

“Our collective role in maintaining continuous at sea deterrence is our most critical responsibility.

“It’s a truly national endeavour vital to safeguarding our way of life, as well as making a significant contribution to local and national prosperity.

“I’m proud that thousands of our highly skilled people are at the heart of today’s achievement.”