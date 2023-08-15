Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Some branded food and drink products at the supermarket have more than doubled in price in the last 12 months, according to a study by Which?, with price rises of up to 130 per cent seen.

The consumer service studied 26,000 food and drink products from eight major supermarkets in July and compared these prices against those from the previous year.

It found that Mr Kipling cake had seen the biggest price rise - which rose from £1.16 to £2.66 at Tesco - followed by natural yogurt, which saw a jump from £1.38 to £2.75 at Sainsbury’s.

Which? studied the products from across Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose to find the data.

The study focused on branded products, which despite having a lower rate of inflation year on year (12.2 per cent) than supermarket own brand standard ranges (14.6 per cent) and budget ranges (24.3 per cent), tend to cost more overall.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “The scale of price hikes to some branded products at the supermarket over the last 12 months is barely believable and highlights the huge pressure faced by shoppers, especially families and those on low incomes.

“With food prices expected to remain high for the rest of the year, Which? is calling on supermarkets to ensure expensive convenience stores are stocked with a range of budget items that support a healthy diet – and setting key tests that they can work towards to show they are willing to make a meaningful difference for their customers most in need.”

The research was done on a vast number of goods (PA Wire)

These are the 25 biggest increases, according to Which?