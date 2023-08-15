How many are in your basket? The 25 food items that have seen the biggest price increase
Which? study across eight supermarkets finds products with biggest rise in price
Some branded food and drink products at the supermarket have more than doubled in price in the last 12 months, according to a study by Which?, with price rises of up to 130 per cent seen.
The consumer service studied 26,000 food and drink products from eight major supermarkets in July and compared these prices against those from the previous year.
It found that Mr Kipling cake had seen the biggest price rise - which rose from £1.16 to £2.66 at Tesco - followed by natural yogurt, which saw a jump from £1.38 to £2.75 at Sainsbury’s.
Which? studied the products from across Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose to find the data.
The study focused on branded products, which despite having a lower rate of inflation year on year (12.2 per cent) than supermarket own brand standard ranges (14.6 per cent) and budget ranges (24.3 per cent), tend to cost more overall.
Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “The scale of price hikes to some branded products at the supermarket over the last 12 months is barely believable and highlights the huge pressure faced by shoppers, especially families and those on low incomes.
“With food prices expected to remain high for the rest of the year, Which? is calling on supermarkets to ensure expensive convenience stores are stocked with a range of budget items that support a healthy diet – and setting key tests that they can work towards to show they are willing to make a meaningful difference for their customers most in need.”
These are the 25 biggest increases, according to Which?
- Mr Kipling Chocolate Slices (Tesco) 2022: £1.16 2023: £2.66 difference: 129 per cent
- Mr Kipling Bakewell Cake Slices (Sainsbury's) 2022: £1.38 2023: £2.75 difference: 98.7 per cent
- Lancashire Farm Natural Yogurt 1kg (Asda) 2022: £1 2023: £1.80 difference: 80 per cent
- Lancashire Farm Fat Free Natural Yogurt 1kg (Asda) 2022: £1 2023: £1.80 difference: 80 per cent
- Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Grated Cheddar 180g (Morrisons) 2022: £1.20 2023: £2.11 difference: 76.4 per cent
- Pilgrims Choice Sliced Extra Mature Cheddar 150g (Morrisons) 2022: £1.20 2023: £2.11 difference: 76.4 per cent
- Dale Farm Skimmed Milke 2 litre (Tesco) 2022: £1 2023: £1.75 difference: 75 per cent
- Quaker Oat so Simpler Original Porridge Pot 60g (Ocado) 2022: 92p 2023: £1.60 difference: 73.2 per cent
- Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Porridge Pot 49g (Ocado) 2022: 92p 2023: £1.60 difference: 73.2 per cent
- Yeo Valley Organic Lemon Curd Yogurt (Morrisons) 2022: £1.25 2023: £2.13 difference: 70.3 per cent
- Yeo Valley Organic Rasberry Yogurt (Morrisons) 2022: £1.25 2023: £2.13 difference: 70.3 per cent
- Yeo Valley Organic Strawberry Yogurt (Morrisons) 2022: £1.25 2023: £2.13 difference: 70.3 per cent
- Tropical Sun American Style Root Beer 330ml 330ml (Tesco) 2022: 50p 2023: 85p difference: 70 per cent
- Quaker Jumbo Rolled Porridge Oats (Tesco) 2022: £1.75 2023: £2.95 difference: 68.6 per cent
- Activia Low Fat Yogurt Rasberry & Chia Seed Muesli 165g (Morrisons) 2022: £1.10 2023: £1.85 difference: 68 per cent
- Quaker Oat So Simple Protein Porridge Pot Golden Syrup 63g (Ocado) 2022: 92p 2023: £1.55 difference: 67.8 per cent
- Activia Vanilla Yogurt with Granola 165g (Morrisons) 2022: £1.11 2023: £1.85 difference: 67.2 per cent
- Tropicana Apple 990ml (Morrisons) 2022: £1.84 2023: £3.05 difference: 65.8 per cent
- Tropicana Extra Juicy 900ml (Morrisons) 2022: £1.84 2023: £3.05 difference: 65.8 per cent
- Tropicana Original Orange Juice with Bits 900ml (Morrisons) 2022: £1.84 2023: £3.05 difference: 65.8 per cent
- Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice 900ml (Morrisons) 2022: £1.84 2023: £3.05 difference: 65.8 per cent
- Danareu Delicatete Hot Dogs 1kg (Morrisons) 2022: £2 2023: £3.29 difference: 64.6 per cent
- Castello Pineapple Halo 125g (Tesco) 2022: £1.30 2023: £2.10 difference: 61.5 per cent
- Najma Bear Delicious Slices of Turkey Sausages x6 (Sainsbury's) 2022: £1.06 2023: £1.70 difference: 60.7 per cent
- Pakeeza Henna Very Low Fat Natural Yogurt 1kg (Tesco) 2022: £1.17 2023: £1.85 difference: 58.5 per cent
