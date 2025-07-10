Queen joins cupcake quest on visit to Somerset farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen tasted homemade lemon curd as she helped children make cupcakes during a visit to a farm.

Camilla visited Lower Shockerwick Farm, near Bath, Somerset, which is run as an educational centre by Jamie’s Farm.

The farm is the seventh site operated by the charity which offers young people who are experiencing challenges at school different opportunities.

Since Jamie’s Farm was established in 2009, it has welcomed more than 16,000 young people to their six existing sites in Bath, Hereford, Monmouth, Lewes, Skipton and a city farm in London Waterloo.

During the visit, Camilla, who is Patron, met founders Tish Feilden and her son Jamie, and was taken on a tour of the farm by Mr Fielden and his fellow co-chief executive Jake Curtis.

She met staff, volunteers and young people undertaking activities in the orchards, kitchens and gardens.

In the kitchen, the Queen met 11-year-olds Mantaj and Mia, who were making lemon curd cupcakes using the zesty preserve that had been produced the day before.

Camilla also helped water calibrachoa, geraniums and verbena which had been planted by Gabriel, aged 10, and 11-year-old Adrian.

To commemorate the occasion, the Queen unveiled a stone plaque and told guests she planned to visit the farm in Skipton as it was the only site she had not been to.

“I am yet to get to Yorkshire, but that will be next on my agenda, I promise you I will get there,” she said.

“It’s really thanks to everybody here that this has happened at this really wonderful ancient farm and I look forward to seeing it in a year’s time with all the children.”

Before the Queen departed, she handed over a basket of cuttings and seeds, including foxgloves, hollyhocks, mint, rosemary and blackcurrant, taken from her garden at her private home near Lacock in Wiltshire.

“I hope I can come back and see them thriving,” she added.

Thanking the Queen for her visit, Mr Feilden said: “We are honoured that you are here to officially open Lower Shockerwick Farm.

“We really appreciate your support, interest and advocacy for the work that we do.”

Jamie’s Farm works with young people, typically aged between 11 and 16, who are at risk of social or academic exclusion due to challenges with behaviour, attendance, or mental health.

While there they step away from the pressures of daily life – including handing in their phones and disconnecting from technology.