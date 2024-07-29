Two taken to hospital after ‘woman approached people with a bag’

Support truly

Two people have been taken ill after a woman approached them with a bag in Bath - with emergency services spotted on the scene later wearing hazmat suits.

The two people were taken to hospital after being approached by the woman, reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties and itchy eyes, at around 2.30pm.

Emergency services put a cordon in place on Stall Street on Monday, with Avon and Somerset Police saying it was a precaution and they are hoping to be able to reopen the area soon.

More than a dozen ambulances were on the scene within 45 minutes of the incident, according to locals.

Witnesses said some members of the public have been stripped of all clothing, placed in hazmat suits and into the back of ambulances.

One local described the scene as “quite frightening”. Dakota Nicholls, who was leaving work when he saw the scene, told the BBC: “It was quite frightening because it was so close to work," he said.

“I saw people in hazmat suits, loads of ambulances, police cars. I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was out of the ordinary.”

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to an incident in Bath.

“At about 2.30pm a woman approached people with a bag in Stall Street, leading to some individuals then feeling unwell.

“The ambulance service made us aware at 3.08pm. We’re not aware of any further reports of people feeling unwell. As a precaution, emergency personnel are wearing protective clothing.

“We are working with SWAST (South Western Ambulance Trust) and Avon Fire and Rescue Service at the scene and have well-rehearsed plans for responding to such incidents.”

The force added later on Monday evening: “The cordon has now been lifted. It was put in place as our priority is to ensure public safety. We are now satisfied it is safe to be removed.”