Family of alleged murder victim pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ as man charged

The family of a woman who was found dead in a house in West Yorkshire have paid tribute to a “gorgeous daughter and sister” as the man accused of murdering her appeared in court for the first time.

Courtney Angus, 21, was discovered at an address in Norfolk Street in Batley on Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in nearby Dewsbury at 9.20pm.

They arrested a man, who told officers about a woman who he believed to be dead inside a house on Norfolk Street.

A knife was seized at the scene, police said.

Officers attended the address in Batley and found Ms Angus, from Dewsbury.

On Wednesday her family released a statement which said: “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us.

“Courtney had a beautiful soul. She was a lover of music, socialising and having fun. Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.

“Courtney had many friends and family who loved her. She will be missed so dearly.

“We would like to thank the community and the media for their support, and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

The tribute came as Michael Moore, 37, of Norfolk Street in Batley, was charged with her murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

Police said these charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day.

Moore appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody before his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.