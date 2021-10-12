Seventy firefighters and 10 fire engines have been sent to tackle a blaze in a block of flats in Battersea in southwest London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Tuesday night that it had sent the firefighters to Westbridge Road, Battersea, as images shared online showed flames peeling from the top of the block and a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky.

The fire and rescue service added that a flat on the 20th floor of the building was alight and one woman, who was assessed for smoke inhalation, had left the affected flat before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival,” Pete Johnson, a station commander for LFB who was at the scene, said.

“There was also lots of visible flame which has prompted a high number of calls to our Control Officers.

“Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control. There are a number of road closures in place.”

An LFB spokesperson added that the cause of the fire was not known at this stage but the blaze had been brought under control at 8.53pm.

The service’s 999 Control Officers took 18 calls over the incident, with fire crews from Battersea, Fulham, Wandsworth, North Kensington and surrounding fire stations called to the scene.

