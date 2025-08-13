BBC apologises to Robert Jenrick over suggestions he is xenophobic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has apologised to Robert Jenrick after a refugee charity boss suggested the shadow justice secretary is xenophobic during one of its radio shows.

While appearing on Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday, Krish Kandiah, a director of Sanctuary Foundation, claimed Mr Jenrick had increased “fear of the stranger” among people.

Mr Kandiah added: “The technical name for this is xenophobia.

“All phobias are by definition irrational. Nevertheless, they have a huge impact.

“Over the past year, xenophobia has fuelled angry protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers, deepening divisions in our communities.”

Mr Jenrick later accused the broadcaster of smearing “millions of worried citizens as ‘xenophobic’ for their completely understandable fears”.

In a letter to the Conservative MP, the broadcaster’s head of editorial standards Roger Mahony said the comments went “well beyond” what is expected of its Thought For The Day segment.

Jenrick received an apology from the BBC on Wednesday ( (Yui Mok/PA) )

Mr Mahony said: “I have concluded that, while its reflection on fear in society from a faith perspective is broadly in line with expectations of Thought For The Day, some of the language it used went beyond that.

“I have asked for the two references to xenophobia to be edited from the programme on BBC Sounds. Please accept my apology for their original inclusion.” The content has since been removed from the programme on BBC Sounds.

Mr Jenrick said: “Illegal migration is obviously fuelling crime and the public are right to be concerned about it.

“It’s extremely disappointing the BBC thought it was acceptable to smear millions of worried citizens as ‘xenophobic’ for their completely understandable fears about undocumented men entering illegally.”

A series of protests have been held outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, over recent weeks after an asylum seeker was accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, denies the charges of sexual assault and is due to stand trial this month.

In a statement, the BBC said: “During this episode of Thought For The Day, criticism was made of recent comments by shadow secretary of state for justice Robert Jenrick, about hotels housing asylum seekers.

“While the programme’s reflection on fear in society from a faith perspective was broadly in line with expectations of Thought For The Day, some of the language used went beyond that and we apologise for its inclusion.

“It has been removed from the version on BBC Sounds.”