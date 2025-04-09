Controversial statue outside BBC headquarters goes back on display

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A controversial sculpture outside the BBC’s London headquarters has been repaired and is back on display, with the corporation saying it does not condone the artist’s “abusive behaviour”.

The sculpture, which depicts Prospero and Ariel from William Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, was created by Eric Gill, who is said to have sexually abused two of his daughters.

Gill was among the most prominent sculptors of the 20th century until his death in 1940, but his diaries, published much later, detailed the sexual abuse of his daughters.

A protective screen has been installed in front of the sculpture and visitors to London’s Broadcasting House, which is a Grade II* listed building, can learn about the history of the building by scanning a QR code.

A BBC spokesman said: “Broadcasting House is a building of historical and cultural significance and has been so for almost a century. The sculpture of Ariel and Prospero – depicted as symbols of broadcasting – is an integral part of it.

“The BBC in no way condones Gill’s abusive behaviour, but it draws a line between the actions of Gill and the status of these artworks.

“When the building was subject to serious criminal damage, on two occasions, there were no easy options for addressing the destruction caused.

“Having sought expert advice and opinion, we repaired the facade in line with the building’s Grade II* status.

“Additionally, working with Historic England and Westminster City Council, we have installed a protective screen in front of the sculpture to avoid future damage.”

Broadcasting House’s Grade II* listing means it is a particularly important building of more than special interest, with just under 6% of listed buildings in England holding that status. It is a step higher than Grade II, which denotes a building is of special interest, according to Historic England.

The statue has been on display at Broadcasting House since the early 1930s, and the estimated total cost of the restoration and protective work undertaken is just over £500,000.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “We have given advice and guidance to the BBC on their plans to repair the sculpture of Ariel and Prospero by Eric Gill on the Grade II* listed Broadcasting House.

“We recognise that, since details of Gill’s abusive behaviours came to light in the late 1980s, he has understandably become a controversial character.

“We welcome the BBC’s approach to repairing the sculpture and providing interpretation which explores this complex history.

“This is in line with our approach of encouraging thoughtful, long-lasting and powerful (re)interpretation of contested statues and sites which keeps their physical context but adds new layers of meaning and understanding.”