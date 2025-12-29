Actress Meera Syal given damehood for services to literature, drama and charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress, comedian and writer Meera Syal has been given a damehood in the King’s New Year Honours list.

The 64-year-old, best known for her work writing for and starring in British Asian comedies Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No 42, has been recognised for her services to literature, drama and charity.

Dame Meera was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s New Year Honours list in 1997, and in 2015 she was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

She is the daughter of Indian Punjabi parents who moved to the UK from New Delhi, and was born in Wolverhampton in 1961.

While studying for her degree in English and Drama at Manchester University, she co-wrote a play called One of Us, about an Asian girl who runs away to be an actress.

She took the play to the National Student Drama Festival, where it won a prize to perform at the Edinburgh International Festival.

This kick-started her career after her graduation, and Dame Meera went to work at the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool in 1987 – where she starred as Jacinta Condor in Caryl Churchill’s play Serious Money.

In 1993, she wrote the screenplay for the comedy-drama film Bhaji On The Beach, and two years later she starred in the Channel 4 romantic comedy film Beautiful Thing.

She also joined the BBC in the 1990s, where she rose to prominence as part of the team behind the broadcaster’s sketch comedy Goodness Gracious Me!

The award-winner was a key writer and actress on the 1996 show, and later helped to bring Bollywood to the West End, and co-wrote Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bombay Dreams in 2002.

Dame Meera often explores her Indian heritage and culture within her acclaimed work, having also spent seven years starring in The Kumars at No 42 – a BBC sitcom about a British Indian family.

In 2008, she starred in the BBC’s Beautiful People. She has also appeared in Holby City, Doctor Who and the film Mad, Sad & Bad.

Dame Meera has also featured in hit films Paddington 2 (2017), Nativity Rocks! (2018), Yesterday (2019) and more recently Tinsel Town (2025).

In 2017, the actress was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, and in 2023, she received the Bafta Fellowship award.

Also in 2023, the star was recognised for a Women in Film & Television Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dame Meera has penned three novels, and her debut – Anita And Me (1996) – won her the Betty Trask Award.

Her other novels – Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee (1999) and The House Of Hidden Mothers (2015) – are critically acclaimed.

During her career, Dame Meera has also dedicated herself to charity work, and is an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society.

According to its website, she took on the role in 2013 after receiving “amazing” help from the charity following her father’s dementia diagnosis in 2012.

She is also a supporter of Kisharon – a charity for Jewish children, young people, and adults with learning disabilities and autism.

In 2014, she was a guest speaker at a gala for the charity, which helped it raise more than £700,000.