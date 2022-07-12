The BBC has removed material on its learning platform Bitesize after it emerged the publicly funded broadcaster included the opinions of a “troubling” anti-abortion organisation.

Medical professionals hit out at the BBC for including a list of arguments against abortion in its religious studies revision guide as well as featuring quotes from The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), an organisation which is calling for abortion to be banned in the UK.

SPUC has also been known for pushing misinformation about foetuses feeling pain and championing so-called “abortion reversal”.

Medics routinely warn “abortion reversal” is a medically erroneous treatment which fails to stop abortions working and actually places the women’s health at risk.

The SPUC provoked criticism in 2019 for spearheading a campaign focused on popular Disney film Toy Story incorrectly stating 10-week-old feotuses can feel pain.

BBC Bitesize refered to “powerful arguments against abortion” including that it makes life seem “cheap and disposable”. The platform also included a section titled “Alternatives to Abortion” which proposes abstinence from sex, “financial support”, and natural family planning rather than contraception. While the site also uses the controversial term “pro-life” instead of “anti-abortion”.

The BBC failed to reference any organisations which are pro-choice - as well as referring to the SPUC as a charity that “advocates for the rights of unborn children,” champions “the sanctity of human life” and “supports individuals and families through pregnancy.”

In response to the crticism, the BBC has said it is now looking into its religious studies guide which is for students aged between 15 and 16 completing their GCSEs.

Pam Lowe, a sociologist who specialises in anti-abortion activism in the UK, told The Independent the SPUC is a “troubling” organisation.

“It is shocking that websites giving information to children would use resources from an organisation such as this,” Dr Lowe, a senior lecturer in sociology and policy at Aston University, added.

“One of the big myths that the SPUC have been promoting - which is their campaign at the minute - is about abortion coercion. They suggest most abortions were coerced.”

Dr Lowe warned they claim many abortions happen because medical professionals have forced the woman into having an abortion.

She added: “There is no evidence that this is the case. The way abortion clinics are organised under the NHS is really careful - they always ask the women on their own, without a partner, relative or friend there, whether or not they want to continue with the pregnancy.

“To suggest medical professionals act without informed consent is illustrative of the lengths that they will go to try and reduce access to abortion.”

The academic warned of the “irony” that a group dedicated to banning abortion are “complaining about non-existent coercion over reproduction”.

She added: “They do propagate myths that abortion is physically harmful when the data shows continuing with pregnancy carries more risk.”

The SPUC has campaigned against sex education in schools, Dr Lowe said, adding they have opposed holistic, inclusive sex education curriculums and have been associated with homophobic campaigns against gay marriage and LGBT+ education.

It comes after the SPUC recently hailed the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade - the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973 - last month.

A spokesperson for the BBC said they did not want to comment on the matter. While a representative for the SPUC has also been contacted for comment.