Ex-BBC director Lord Hall resigns as National Gallery chairman after Diana interview scandal

Former BBC director-general Lord Hall has resigned as chairman of the National Gallery in the wake of an inquiry into BBC Panorama’s 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Lord Hall said that remaining in the position “would be a distraction to an institution I care deeply about”.

He was director-general of the BBC between 2013 and 2020. During the 1990s he was Director of BBC News and Current Affairs.

Lord Dyson’s inquiry into Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana concluded that the broadcaster had used “deceptive” methods while securing an interview with the princess.

Mr Bashir has said that he regrets this, but maintains that she would have undertaken it regardless of the documents he forged to win the trust of her brother, Earl Spencer.