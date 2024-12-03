Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

This year, the BBC has lurched from crisis to crisis, repeatedly rocked by damaging allegations against its high-profile male staff.

As 2024 began, the fallout from explosive claims against its top anchor, Huw Edwards, still loomed large, sending shockwaves through Broadcasting House as the full story unfolded.

Meanwhile, serious allegations against Russell Brand also deepened as the year wore on.

Then, to a lesser extent, damning accusations were levelled at other top BBC stars, including presenter Jermaine Jenas and Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.

Each incident has sparked furious backlash, leaving the corporation with a bruised reputation, mounting pressure, and calls for urgent reform.

Now, as another male BBC star—MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace—faces a string of separate allegations, The Independent examines the broadcaster’s tumultuous year.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace is the latest in a series of male BBC stars to have allegations made against him ( PA Wire )

January

The BBC started the year grappling with the fallout from its highest-paid newsreader, Huw Edwards, who had been arrested weeks earlier over allegations of accessing indecent images of children via WhatsApp.

Edwards, who had been suspended but remained on the payroll, would dominate headlines throughout the year, culminating in his identification as the presenter accused of paying a young person for sexually explicit images.

Meanwhile, in January, Russell Brand, a former BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music host, denied allegations of inappropriate workplace behaviour during an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, describing the accusations as “very, very hurtful”.

In September 2023, Russell Brand was accused of rape, assault, and emotional abuse spanning 2006 to 2013 in a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times and The Sunday Times.

Following the documentary, further complainants contacted both the BBC and the Metropolitan Police, prompting the broadcaster to launch an investigation into Brand’s time at the corporation.

Separately, the year began with reports from The Sun that actress Amanda Abbington, who had withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing months earlier, had requested rehearsal footage with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Abbington revealed she had been “diagnosed with mild PTSD” as a result of her time on the show.

open image in gallery Russell Brand, who worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006 to 2008, denies all allegations against him ( Getty )

February

The BBC apologised to the family of the young person at the centre of the Edwards scandal.

A report, commissioned in the wake of the outrage, found a need for “greater consistency” in how complaints at the corporation were processed.

March

Strictly professional Pernice told The Mirror’s Invite Only podcast it was a shame that Ms Abbington left the show early as he felt they could have “gone all the way”.

April

Edwards resigned, leaving the BBC “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors”, according to the corporation.

In an interview with The Sun, the mother of the young person at the centre of the cash for photos scandal said their family was “still suffering” and “still have so many questions” following the newsreader’s resignation from the BBC.

open image in gallery Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards received a suspended sentence for possessing indecent images of children ( PA Wire )

May

Strictly professional Pernice rejected allegations that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour” while working as a professional dancer amid reports that the BBC was looking into complaints about his conduct on the show.

The BBC promised to handle any complaints with “care, fairness and sensitivity” to all sides, following reports about Pernice’s teaching methods.

June

Edwards was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children for offences, which were alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, following a Met Police investigation.

Separately, the BBC confirmed Pernice would not return as a professional in 2024.

Pernice said in an Instagram statement that he was “co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth”.

July

It emerged that Edwards was paid more than £475,000 by the BBC in the previous year before he resigned and left the corporation.

It is also revealed that the famed BBC anchor was arrested in November 2023 and charged with making indecent images of children in June. According to the charge sheet, Edwards was accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp.

open image in gallery Giovanni Pernice rejects allegations that he displayed ‘abusive or threatening behaviour’ while working as a professional dancer ( Getty Images )

Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and admitted having 41 on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

The BBC admitted it knew of Edwards’ arrest over accessing indecent images of children in November but continued employing him until April.

The corporation also issued an internal note to staff co-signed by BBC director-general Tim Davie, chief executive of BBC News & Current Affairs Deborah Turness, and Leigh Tavaziva, the BBC Group’s chief operating officer, which said they were “appalled”.

The Metropolitan Police said the man who shared indecent images of children with Edwards was 25-year-old convicted paedophile Alex Williams.

Also this month, updated BBC guidelines on relationships in the workplace warned staff that using “celebrity status” to influence people to make a decision in one’s favour is an “abuse of power”.

Separately, another professional dancer on Strictly, Graziano Di Prima, confirmed his departure from the show amid reports of allegations about his conduct with a past participant on the show.

Ms Abbington told The Sunday Times that Strictly was “tough and horrible” and added that the aftermath had “been really brutal and it just hasn’t stopped”.

Love Island star Zara McDermott responded to reports about her alleged mistreatment on the show and said she has spoken candidly about her time on the show to the BBC.

open image in gallery in August, Jermaine Jenas was sacked by the BBC in a move that ends his time as a presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show ( Getty Images )

The corporation announced measures “to strengthen welfare and support” on the show including a chaperone who would watch dress rehearsals “at all times”.

August

Whistleblowers were critical of an internal inquiry into Edwards’ behaviour after they spoke to the corporation’s investigation team.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy held urgent talks with Mr Davie and asked the BBC to look into whether it could recoup money from Edwards’ pay packet.

The corporation said Edwards resigned “without notice or financial settlement” during a confidential disciplinary process.

The teenager at the centre of cash for photos allegations said they felt “groomed” by the broadcaster and “sick” after learning he was charged with child sex crimes.

Also this month, a Doctor Who episode featuring the voice of Edwards was temporarily removed from BBC iPlayer to be redubbed.

Edwards was stripped of his membership of the prestigious Gorsedd of the Bards Welsh arts association, while he resigned from two honorary positions at his former university in Wales.

However, the BBC retained the Bafta it won for royal coverage fronted by the disgraced newsreader.

Then, BBC chairman Samir Shah called Edwards a “villain” who “behaved in bad faith”, taking “licence fee money to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds” in an email to BBC colleagues.

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima denied he is ‘an abusive man’ ( MailOnline )

Separately, in August, former footballer Jermaine Jenas was sacked, ending his time as a presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show amid reports he was the subject of complaints over “inappropriate behaviour”.

Without elaborating, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jenas subsequently said there were “two sides to every story” and that he was “not happy” after being axed following the complaints about workplace conduct, adding that he would be speaking to his lawyers about it.

In a later interview with The Sun, Jenas apologised and said he was “ashamed” over messages to female colleagues, but insisted his behaviour was not illegal.

On another note, Di Prima denied he was “an abusive man”, and said he did not know from where McDermott's allegations had stemmed from. He claimed he “kicked the floor in frustration”, and did not mean to hit her.

At the end of a turbulent month for the BBC, Mr Davie said the broadcaster had been “let down” by several controversies, which rocked the corporation in recent months and involved high-profile presenters and TV shows.

September

Mr Shah admitted that Edwards “damaged” the reputation of the corporation while being questioned before the House of Lords’ Communications and Digital Committee.

Edwards appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his sentencing hearing and was handed six months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

open image in gallery BBC director-general Tim Davie says the broadcaster has been ‘let down’ by several controversies ( Getty Images )

October

The BBC appointed a consultancy firm to conduct an independent review of its workplace culture following the series of scandals.

Director-General Tim Davie stated that he has “kind of banned” referring to senior staff at the corporation as “talent.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni Pernice expressed relief that the BBC’s investigation into his behaviour while teaching Amanda Abbington had concluded, adding that he “wouldn’t change” his teaching style.

The inquiry followed Abbington’s claims of a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying.” The BBC upheld “some, but not all” of her complaints against the professional dancer. While no findings of physical aggression were made, complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, according to the PA news agency at the time.

November

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed it is considering whether to bring charges against Russell Brand after the Metropolitan Police passed on an evidence file concerning sex offence allegations against the 49-year-old.

Brand has denied the accusations, stating that all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

Separately, MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace is facing a series of allegations, including making “inappropriate sexual jokes” and other complaints about his behaviour. The 60-year-old is accused by 13 individuals spanning a 17-year period across various shows, according to BBC News, with others since coming forward to share similar experiences.

In response to reports that multiple complaints about Wallace had been raised with the BBC, a spokesperson for the corporation said it would not comment on individuals or internal HR processes. However, they added: “It would be wrong to suggest the BBC has done nothing if or when matters have been raised with us – not least because it is already widely reported there were interventions in both 2017 and 2018 where action was taken.”

December

Wallace initially responded to the allegations against him by claiming they came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age” in an Instagram post that prompted a fierce backlash.

He later apologised for “any offence that I caused”.