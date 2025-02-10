Longevity of Silent Witness is down to ‘incredible’ Nigel McCrery – Emilia Fox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV writer Nigel McCrery has been credited with the “success and longevity” of Silent Witness by the show’s star Emilia Fox.

Former police officer McCrery created the forensics series Silent Witness and the cold case show New Tricks, and it was announced on Monday that he had died aged 71.

He disclosed last year that he was diagnosed with an unspecified terminal illness.

Fox, who took on the lead role in Silent Witness in 2004, wrote on Instagram that McCrery “brought something special to so many audiences around the world, and to those of us lucky enough to work on the show”.

The actress, who plays forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander in the BBC TV series, added: “Its success and longevity are testament to Nigel and his brilliant idea in the first place – and of course many other shows too. I was hugely fond of him personally.

“He was always kind and warm and spoke devotedly of his own family as an extremely proud parent and grandparent.

“I am grateful that he remained connected to the show ongoingly and always wanted to know what plans there were for it.

“His great friend the forensic pathologist Helen Whitwell, who inspired the Sam Ryan character played by Amanda Burton, also sadly passed away recently.

“They will both live on through Silent Witness and we will do our best to make them proud. He will be missed by so many and my thoughts are with his family.”

McCrery, who served with the Nottinghamshire Constabulary, began Silent Witness in 1996 – with the BBC programme about a police pathologist releasing its latest, 28th series, this year.

Northern Irish actress Burton originally starred in the main role as Sam Ryan, before departing in 2004, and briefly returning for the 25th series in 2022.

United Agents confirmed McCrery’s death to the PA news agency, and wrote on social media: “As the creative mind behind such hits as the much loved long running BBC drama series Silent Witness and New Tricks, Nigel captivated and inspired audiences for years with his work.

“His numerous contributions to the arts will always be remembered. Nigel had an incredible career and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

McCrery’s 1950s-set medical drama Born And Bred, co-created with Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, aired during the 2000s.

The TV writer also launched New Tricks, which follows the fictional Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad, in 2003 with Roy Mitchell.

The show starring Dennis Waterman, Amanda Redman, Alun Armstrong and James Bolam had strong ratings, before being axed in 2015 after 12 series.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said she was “deeply saddened” by the news, and added “our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time”.

“Nigel was behind some of UK television’s most loved dramas, and his skill for creating brilliant stories with beautifully drawn characters shone for all to see,” she also said.

“The enduring success of Silent Witness, still entertaining millions of viewers after almost 30 years, is a testament to his incredible talent and he will be sorely missed.”

McCrery also wrote non-fiction books about sport, the First World War and the Second World War.

These included The Footballers Who Fought And Died In The Great War, Into Touch: Rugby Internationals Killed in the Great War and Season in Hell: British Footballers Killed In The Second World War.

His book, The Vanished Battalion, was made into the 1999 war drama All The King’s Men starring Sir David Jason and Dame Maggie Smith.

In October 2024, he told BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live programme that he had been told he was terminal recently, which he called “quite a shock”.

“I mean people deal with their deaths in different ways, and I think it’s all very, very individual to each of us,” he said.

“But I think for a little while you do go into shock – or I did, and I was in a bit of a state.”