Full list of BBC on-air salaries in 2024/25

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here is a full list of BBC on-air salaries above £178,000 for 2024/25, as published in the corporation’s annual report.

The list is ranked by salary band, starting with the highest.

The equivalent salary band for 2023/24 is shown in brackets, with a description of the year-on-year change.

The list does not include people who are paid through independent production companies or the BBC’s commercial arm BBC Studios.

1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000-£1,354,999 (no change)2. Zoe Ball £515,000-£519,999 (down from £950,000-£954,999)3. Alan Shearer £440,000-£444,999 (up from £380,000-£384,999)4. Greg James £425,000-£429,999 (up from £415,000-£419,999)=5. Fiona Bruce £410,000-£414,999 up from £405,000-£409,999)=5. Nick Robinson £410,000-£414,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)7. Stephen Nolan £405,000-£409,999 (no change)8. Laura Kuenssberg £395,000-£399,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)9. Vernon Kay £390,000-£394,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)10. Justin Webb £365,000-£369,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)=11. Scott Mills £355,000-£359,999 (up from £315,000-£319,999)=11. Naga Munchetty £355,000-£359,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)13. Sophie Raworth £350,000-£354,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)14. Clive Myrie £335,000-£339,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)=15. Mark Chapman £325,000-£329,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)=15. Mishal Husain £325,000-£329,999 (down from £340,000-£344,999)17. Amol Rajan £315,000-£319,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)=18. Sara Cox £310,000-£314,999 (down from £315,000-£319,999)=18. Jeremy Vine £310,000-£314,999 (up from £285,000-£289,999)=20. Nicky Campbell £300,000-£304,999 (up from £295,000-£299,999)=20. Reeta Chakrabarti £300,000-£304,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)=20. Evan Davis £300,000-£304,999 (up from £290,000-£294,999)=23. Ros Atkins £295,000-£299,999 (up from £290,000-£294,999)=23. Tina Daheley £295,000-£299,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)25. Emma Barnett £285,000-£289,999 (not listed in 2023/24)26. Victoria Derbyshire £275,000-£279,999 (down from £295,000-£299,999)27. Chris Mason £270,000-£274,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)28. Jeremy Bowen £260,000-£264,999 (up from £240,000-£244,999)29. Sarah Montague £250,000-£254,999 (up from £245,000-£249,999)30. Trevor Nelson £245,000-£249,999 (up from £235,000-£239,999)=31. Katya Adler £240,000-£244,999 (up from £230,000-£234,999)=31. Jon Kay £240,000-£244,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)=33. Rick Edwards £235,000-£239,999 (up from £215,000-£219,999)=33. Faisal Islam £235,000-£239,999 (down from £260,000-£264,999)=33. Fergal Keane £235,000-£239,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)=36. Jason Mohammad £230,000-£234,999 (down from £245,000-£249,999)=36. Sarah Smith £230,000-£234,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)=36. Jo Whiley £230,000-£234,999 (down from £245,000-£249,999)39. Simon Jack £225,000-£229,999 (down from £240,000-£244,999)=40. Rachel Burden £220,000-£224,999 (no change)=40. Katie Razzall £220,000-£224,999 (not listed in 2023/24)=42. Mark Easton £210,000-£214,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)=42. Orla Guerin £210,000-£214,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)=42. Stephen Sackur £210,000-£214,999 (up from £200,000-£204,999)=45. Lyse Doucet £205,000-£209,999 (no change)=45. Jonny Dymond £205,000-£209,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)=45. Christian Fraser £205,000-£209,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)=45. Alex Scott £205,000-£209,999 (down from £220,000-£224,999)=45. Ben Thompson £205,000-£209,999 (down from £225,000-£229,999)=50. Matthew Amroliwala £200,000-£204,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)=50. Ben Brown £200,000-£204,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)=50. Jane Hill £200,000-£204,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)=50. Lucy Hockings £200,000-£204,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)=50. Sally Nugent £200,000-£204,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)=50. Chris Sutton £200,000-£204,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)=56. Owain Wyn Evans £195,000-£199,999 (down from £200,000-£204,999)=56. Maryam Moshiri £195,000-£199,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)=58. Sally Bundock £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2023/24)=58. Craig Charles £190,000-£194,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)=58. Annita McVeigh £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2023/24)=58. John Simpson £190,000-£194,999 (no change)=58. Charlie Stayt £190,000-£194,999 (no change)=63. Caitriona Perry £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2023/24)=63. Sumi Somaskanda £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2023/24)=65. Gary Davies £178,000-£184,999 (down from £200,000-£204,999)=65. Charlie Hedges £178,000-£184,999 (not listed in 2023/24)=65. Steven Lai £178,888-£184,999 (not listed in 2023/24)