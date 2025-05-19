Gary Lineker to leave BBC after this weekend’s Match Of The Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sports pundit Gary Lineker will leave the BBC after this weekend’s Match Of The Day, it has been confirmed.

Lineker, 64, will leave the corporation earlier than planned and will not front BBC coverage of the 2026 World Cup, or coverage of the FA Cup next season, as had been previously announced.

Last week he apologised “unreservedly” for sharing an Instagram story about Zionism, which he deleted, and which had featured a picture of a rat, saying: “I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views.”

In a statement Lineker said: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

“However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.

“His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.

“We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

The BBC’s highest paid presenter, he has headed up Match Of The Day since 1999, and had announced he would be leaving the programme last year at the end of the season, but would still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

His early departure came amid reports that the corporation’s bosses considered his position “untenable”, according to BBC News.

The Leicester-born star will be replaced by Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman, who will share the presenting role on Match Of The Day from the next Premier League season.

Lineker joined the programme having started as a BBC Radio Five Live presenter, also working on Grandstand during his early years in broadcasting.

He was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to rebroadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

The former England striker is the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, makers of the popular The Rest Is History series and its spin-offs about politics, football, entertainment and money.

The parting of ways also includes the licencing deal for the Goalhanger podcast titles on BBC Sounds which ends this year, the PA news agency understands.