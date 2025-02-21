BBC pulls Gaza documentary from iPlayer after Hamas link revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A BBC documentary focusing on Gaza has been removed from the BBC iPlayer streaming service while the broadcaster carries out “further due diligence”.

The documentary, Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone, first aired on BBC Two and is narrated by 13-year-old Abdullah Al-Yazouri, who describes life in Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

It later emerged that Abdullah is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has served as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

“Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone features important stories we think should be told, those of the experiences of children in Gaza,” a statement from the BBC said.

“There have been continuing questions raised about the programme and in the light of these, we are conducting further due diligence with the production company.

“The programme will not be available on iPlayer while this is taking place.”

After the documentary aired, a group including actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, producer Neil Blair, former BBC One controller Danny Cohen, and producer Leo Pearlman wrote to the BBC calling for the film to be pulled from iPlayer.

They also asked for information about due diligence and duty of care to be provided.

open image in gallery Destroyed buildings pictured near Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a statement issued on Thursday, the BBC apologised for omitting the “family connections” of the film’s narrator.

“We followed all of our usual compliance procedures in the making of this film, but we had not been informed of this information by the independent producers when we complied and then broadcast the finished film.”

The broadcaster said it had since added new text to the film, disclosing the boy’s family link to Hamas.

Also on Thursday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she would be “discussing” the documentary with the BBC.

“I watched it last night. It’s something that I will be discussing with them, particularly around the way in which they sourced the people who were featured in the programme,” she told LBC.

“These things are difficult and I do want to acknowledge that for the BBC, they take more care than most broadcasters in terms of the way that they try to portray these things.”

The documentary was made by London-based Hoyo Films, which previously made BBC documentary Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods.

That documentary was filmed by Ukrainian soldiers amid the war with Russia.