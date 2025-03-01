Counter-terror police called in to assess complaints about BBC Gaza documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counter-terror police have been called in to asses complaints about a BBC documentary on Gaza which featured the son of a Hamas official.

An internal review by the broadcaster into gaza">Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone found that the programme’s child narrator is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

The BBC said independent production company Hoyo Films, which made the documentary, told the broadcaster that the boy’s mother had been paid “a limited sum of money for the narration”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a BBC documentary about Gaza and we have received a number of reports raising concerns.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are currently assessing whether any police action is required in relation to this matter.”

open image in gallery Abdullah Al-Yazouri in Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone ( (BBC/Amjad Al Fayoumi/Hoyo Films) )

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy met BBC chairman Dr Samir Shah on Friday after saying that she wanted assurances “that no stone will be left unturned” during a review into the documentary.

A BBC spokesperson said “serious flaws in the making of this programme” had been identified.

After the discovery about Abdullah Al-Yazouri, who speaks about life in the territory amid the war between Israel and Hamas, the BBC added a disclaimer to the programme, and later removed it from its online catch-up service saying it had no plans to broadcast the programme again.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside Broadcasting House in London claiming the BBC had aired Hamas propaganda.

The BBC also faced criticism in pulling the documentary, with Gary Lineker, Anita Rani, Riz Ahmed and Miriam Margolyes among more than 500 media figures who had condemned the action.

In an open letter addressed to the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie, chairman Dr Shah and outgoing chief content officer Charlotte Moore, hundreds of TV and film professionals and journalists called the decision to remove the documentary “politically motivated censorship”.