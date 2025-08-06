First MasterChef episodes air after Gregg Wallace and John Torode sacked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregg Wallace and John Torode’s final series of amateur MasterChef has landed on BBC iPlayer after both presenters were dropped from the popular cooking show.

The first three episodes of the 21st series were released on iPlayer early on Wednesday morning, ahead of the first episode airing on BBC One at 8pm.

Both presenters can be seen in the introduction shots of episode one, with Torode saying: “This is the sort of stuff that dreams are made of”, while Wallace can be seen telling a contestant “that is a cracker of a job”.

In November 2024 it was announced that Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated, and last month a statement from Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed “Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable”.

Wallace issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

Torode was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the Lewis Silkin review, but the TV star said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

Last month the BBC confirmed the series, which was filmed last year before allegations against Wallace and Torode were upheld, would be broadcast in August, adding that it had “not been an easy decision in the circumstances.”

The BBC added that “broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

But the corporation said a decision had not yet been made regarding the celebrity series and the Christmas special.

In episode one of the new series, contestants Thea, Penelope, Gemma, Gon, Shaun and Beth battle it out in the first task before two of the contestants are put through to the quarter-finals.

The remaining four cook again and Thea tears up during the task and says she “didn’t realise how stressful the MasterChef kitchen is”.

Three of the contestants go through to the quarter-finals after another task sees them cook a two-course menu for three former MasterChef stars.

In episode two, a host of new contestants – Charlie, Claire, Finley, Gifty, Jordan and Ruth – are asked to transform an everyday ingredient into a meal within 80 minutes.

The contestants are then tasked with completing two more challenges as they are whittled down to three quarter-finalists.

The six remaining contestants compete in the first quarter-final in episode three, where they are tasked with one challenge, to cook a dish that will impress restaurant critic William Sitwell.

Sitwell’s brief, to use either a sweet ingredient in a savoury dish, or a savoury ingredient in a sweet dish, inspires contestant Claire to cook a chocolate steak with marshmallow sweet potato fluff.

After the challenge, three of the contestants are sent home with the remaining three sent to the knockout week.

A message on the BBC media centre, alongside interviews with the contestants, said: “Please note this information is accurate at the time of filming, certain aspects may have since changed but this represents the contributors as the competition starts.”

One of this year’s contestants, Sarah Shafi, asked to be edited out of the series.

Asked whether the new series of MasterChef should be shown, Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast: “It’s absolutely not for me, as the Culture Secretary and a member of the Government, to tell broadcasters what they can and can’t broadcast.”

Asked what she thought as a viewer, she said: “As a viewer, I won’t be watching it.”

She added: “I’ve watched MasterChef on and off over the years, but I certainly won’t be watching this series.”

In an interview with The Sun last month Wallace apologised to anyone hurt by his behaviour, but insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher”.