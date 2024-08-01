Will the BBC erase Huw Edwards entirely from its archives?

Support truly

The BBC is unlikely to remove major news broadcasts presented by the disgraced news anchor, Huw Edwards, along with other media appearances from its archives, say corporation insiders.

Pivotal segments such as Queen Elizabeth II’s death, numerous elections, the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and 2014 Commonwealth Games, and the royal weddings of Prince William and Prince Harry, will remain online despite his child porn guilty plea.

The former presenter pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three charges of making indecent photographs of children, after being sent 41 illegal images by the convicted paedophile Alex Williams, with seven being of the most serious type.

In an article in The Times, staffers at the broadcasting house said the historical significance of Britain’s seminal moments outweighed their need for removal.

One BBC executive was quoted saying: “News is a matter of public record [...] What a nightmare.”

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Nonetheless, the BBC now faces the prospect of its archives being trawled for any hints or indications of Edwards’ malign behaviour.

In a Newscast clip that now sits uncomfortably, broadcast before the allegations emerged, Edwards is broached by Adam Fleming for his tips to children entering a young reporter competition.

Aimed at 11-15 year-olds, the clip, re-branded as ‘Huw’scast’ online includes a segment where Fleming asks Edwards: “What are we actually going to be looking for?”

In response Edwards’ says: “For me, it’s probably one of the best bits of the process because what you get from young people is the things that concern them and it can be things which are very personal.”

The charges brought against the presenter include extremely explicit and personal photographs from children – seven Category A which includes ‘serious abuse’.

He exits ‘Huw’scast’ rounding off the segment to listeners encouraging them to reach out and “Send us a Whatsapp”.

His announcement of the late Queen’s death has been viewed several million times on YouTube across various news channels and clips of his anchorage for the Olympics and other stately events would have attracted thousands of viewers.

While it is thought that Edward’s 40-year tenure may now be submerged online, deep below the news archive surface, it is unlikely to be completely omitted.

A BBC staffer in The Times said: “They were busy taking down any content that he is in or voicing over on iPlayer on Monday night and Tuesday [...] and blocking everything in the archive so it can’t be downloaded without high-level permission.

“They can take down documentaries and other content that doesn’t relate to news but they can’t take that down because it is considered social history.”

His sentencing is due to be held on 16 September as he faces up to ten years in prison for his offences.