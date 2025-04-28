BBC must take quicker action when staff step out of line, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC does not have a “toxic” workplace culture but needs to take quicker action when staff step out of line, a new report will say.

The corporation should be intervening earlier as well as being clearer on the standards of behaviour expected from staff, the workplace culture review is understood to conclude.

The review, led by management consultant Grahame Russell, was launched in the wake of the furore over disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards and is understood to rule out the presence of a toxic culture but found that improvements can be made.

It is believed the review, on “preventing abuse of power and ensuring everyone at the BBC conducts themselves in line” with its values, will also set out what the corporation expects from staff.

A BBC source said: “This report is a pivotal moment for the BBC. It’s a strong report, following a huge amount of work. There are clear, practical recommendations for change that the BBC will embrace.

“All organisations face challenges and the BBC is no exception. Now is the opportunity to deliver real change.”

It is understood to be viewed as a reset on the BBC’s culture and the corporation is expected to accept the report’s recommendations in full.

The reforms include improving how concerns and cases are managed, being able to spot issues earlier, more training and support and changing what should be expected in staff behaviour and conduct.

It comes following former footballer Jermaine Jenas being sacked in 2024 from The One Show after he admitted sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues, and concerns voiced by Strictly Come Dancing contestants about the duty of care on the series.

Last year also saw Gregg Wallace step away from hosting BBC cooking competition MasterChef after historical complaints came to light, and the show’s production company, Banijay UK, launch an external investigation.

On Saturday, Wallace called for the “space to heal” following his lawyers previously telling BBC News “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

The workplace review is set to also show the progress made on Change Associates’ recommendations after they led the work on the BBC’s 2013 “respect at work” report.

When the BBC announced the appointment of Mr Russell’s company, Change Associates, in October 2024, the corporation said it would look at how it can make sure “the consequences of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power are understood by everyone” and issues are dealt with promptly.

After staff attend a call with BBC chairman Samir Shah, director-general Tim Davie and Baroness Helena Kennedy, chairwoman of the board of the newly created Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), at 11am on Monday the report will be published.

In February 2024, the BBC apologised to the family of the young person at the centre of the Edwards furore, and a report found a need for “greater consistency” in how complaints at the corporation are processed.

That same year, the BBC guidelines on relationships in the workplace were updated.

They warn staff that using “celebrity status” to influence people to make a decision in your favour is an “abuse of power”, and highlighted concerns over “signs or evidence of potential grooming”.

Following the update being published, Edwards admitted a separate incident to the 2023 BBC complaint.

He was handed a suspended prison sentence in September last year after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Mr Shah has admitted the former news presenter’s conviction has damaged the reputation of the BBC, and the corporation is seeking the estimated £200,000 salary Edwards was paid between his arrest and leaving the corporation in April 2024.

Earlier this year, a BBC review found a number of people “felt unable to raise” concerns about Russell Brand when he was a radio presenter at the corporation.

The BBC Board also apologised in January after a review found it “did not take adequate action” upon learning about concerns regarding the behaviour of veteran DJ Tim Westwood.

Comedian and actor Brand, and ex-BBC Radio 1 presenter Westwood, both deny any wrongdoing or inappropriate behaviour.

They both stopped working at the corporation more than a decade ago.