Huw Edwards issued ‘warning over online conduct’ two years before scandal

The BBC warned presenter Huw Edwards about his online conduct two years before the scandal that led to him being taken off air, confidential documents reportedly show.

The former News at Ten presenter resigned on “medical advice” after he was accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

The 62-year-old, who had been off-air since the scandal broke in July last year, was alleged by a newspaper to have paid the young person £35,000.

South Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police found no evidence of criminal conduct.

Now, it has been reported that the BBC was notified of a complaint about the presenter’s behaviour back in 2021.

According to documents seen by The Sunday Times, a woman in her late 40s urged the BBC to halt contact between herself and Mr Edwards after they exchanged messages on Instagram and email.

The corporation spoke to Mr Edwards about his “actions and social media use” and understood the interactions were “to stop”, according to documents seen by the newspaper.

He was told of the woman’s complaint “within hours” by one of his managers at the BBC and the woman later retracted the complaint after she was contacted by him, according to the same newspaper.

Then, a year later, the woman made a second complaint and told the BBC’s corporate investigations team that her first had been withdrawn after Mr Edwards contacted her. She again withdrew the complaint.

Despite the retraction, a senior BBC manager held a meeting with Mr Edwards on February 23, 2022. The newspaper reported that the review stated: “A senior member of News leadership advised that further concerns had been raised and that contact with you should now cease.”

It comes after the former presenter of News at Ten resigned from the BBC last week on medical grounds nine months after allegations emerged over payments to the young person and receiving of images.

Huw Edwards resigned from the BBC last week on medical grounds nine months after allegations were made that he had paid a young person £35,000 and received explicity images from them ( PA Archive )

Mr Edwards was not initially named, but his wife identified him, releasing a statement revealing he was suffering from severe mental health issues.

The family of the young person, now 20 years old, claimed the series of payments over three years to fuel crack cocaine addiction. Days later the young person’s lawyer issued a statement saying the mother and The Sun had made false claims.

A statement from the BBC announcing Edwards’ resignation last week said: “Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC.

“After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors. The BBC has accepted his resignation, which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Edwards’ representatives and the BBC for comment.