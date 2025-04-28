BBC executives ‘draw a line in the sand’ after workplace culture review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC executives Tim Davie and Samir Shah vowed that “today is the day we draw a line in the sand” after an independent review found some “well-known names” are “not being held to account for poor behaviour”.

The workplace culture review, led by management consultant Grahame Russell from Change Associates, was launched in the wake of the furore over disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards.

In a joint note sent to staff and seen by the PA news agency, they said: “The BBC is a precious organisation, one where the vast majority of people are proud to work and are happy in their jobs.

“The report found no evidence of a toxic culture.

“It also recognises the working environment feels better today than it has in the past.

“However, the report finds that there is a minority of people whose behaviour is simply not acceptable and places where powerful individuals – on- and off-screen – can abuse their power.

“Today is the day we draw a line in the sand.

“This report represents an important moment for the BBC and the wider industry.

“From today, we are taking a set of immediate actions designed to change the experience of how it feels to work at the BBC for everyone.”

The report said there is “a minority of people who behave unacceptably and whose behaviour is not addressed”.

“Even though they are small in number, their behaviour creates large ripples which negatively impact the BBC’s culture and external reputation.”

The report said the BBC needs to set “clear expectations around behaviours” as it should be the “gold standard for the industry”.

“Some of those who exhibit unacceptable behaviour continue to thrive, and in some cases are promoted, whilst live investigations are ongoing, or grievances against them are upheld,” it said.

Edwards faced allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit images in 2023 and there was further scandal in September 2024 when he was handed a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to three charges of “making” indecent photographs of children.

The corporation was informed that Edwards had been arrested in November 2023 but continued to employ the veteran broadcaster until April 2024, when he resigned on medical advice.

A statement from the corporation last year said if Edwards had “been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money”, and added he had “undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute”.

The review was announced in 2024 after several controversies involving high-profile presenters rocked the corporation, including the sacking of Jermaine Jenas from The One Show after he admitted to sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

“Most people who are on-air/on-screen are seen as good to work with and respectful,” the report said, but added: “As expected, we also heard of examples of well-known names not being held to account for poor behaviour”.

Further to the recommendations, the BBC has launched a refreshed code of conduct, with specific guidance for on-air presenters, and started the roll-out of a new Call It Out campaign, where staff can challenge poor conduct.

The BBC will also launch a resolving concerns helpline, introduce in-person inductions for all new joiners, and conduct regular, targeted culture checks.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the Government considers it “a moral imperative” that the BBC implement a plan of action as soon as possible.

“There is no place for abuse or harassment in any workplace, and BBC staff alongside the public rightly expect the very highest standards from their national broadcaster,” she said.

“I welcome the public commitment made by the BBC leadership to act on the conclusions of this report. They must now implement an action plan to address the recommendations without delay.”

The PA news agency understands Ms Nandy regularly meets with Mr Davie and saw him on Friday to discuss the findings of the review, and to request that the BBC share further information on how they will report on their progress.

Philippa Childs, the head of broadcasting union Bectu, said she welcomed the BBC Board’s acceptance of the recommendations and said that “repeated and historical scandals involving senior talent at the BBC exposed an organisation in need of a full rethink of its culture”.

She said that Bectu’s research from May last year showed that “high-profile cases have done little to shift the dial on the industry’s bullying and harassment problem”.

The review heard from around 2,500 employees and freelancers, with representations from across the UK and 19 different countries around the world.