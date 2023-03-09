What are the BBC impartiality rules and has Gary Lineker broken them?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Lineker has said he does not fear the BBC suspending him after his tweets criticising the government’s immigration policy put him at odds with the broadcaster’s rules on impartiality and social media use.

The Match of the Day frontman is standing by a divisive comment that compared Suella Braverman’s hardline stance on migrants to policies in Nazi Germany.

He has already been given a “talking to” by bosses at the broadcaster but could be in line for further disciplinary action, with BBC rules stating that breaking the guidelines can lead to a termination of contract.

The controversial home office plan will involve asylum seekers arriving via small boats being detained and deported – a rule which has been criticised by the UN refugee council.

After criticising the plan, Lineker responded to a tweet that his comments had been “out of order”, saying: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

A BBC source said afterwards that Lineker would be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media”, while home secretary Ms Braverman, whose policies on immigration sparked the issue, said: “I am disappointed [by Lineker] obviously. I think it is unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful and compassionate, with those of 1930s Germany.”

She added the rule was to the benefit of the British people who have “had enough” of the “thousands coming here illegally at huge cost to the taxpayer, undermining our rules and the British generosity”.

However, Lineker has doubled down on his stand and looks set to keep tweeting, saying he “will continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice,” adding on Thursday that he stood by his words. He has been backed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and BT Sport counterpart Jake Humphrey.

It has not been confirmed whether Lineker will present Match of the Day this weekend but it is not the first time the outspoken presenter has irked his employer - where he works as a freelancer. The BBC ruled in October that a tweet linking Liz Truss with Russian donors fell outside of its guidelines but he has continued to present the football show, for which he takes the corporation’s highest annual salary.

What are the BBC impartiality rules and has Gary Lineker broken them?

The BBC’s remit says it is “committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output” and that “this commitment is fundamental to our reputation, our values and the trust of audiences”.

Where Lineker’s stand may fall outside of the rules is a clause in the remit which says: “We must take care not to endorse those campaigns, or allow ourselves to be used to campaign to change public policy”.

As for Twitter use, it says: “The external activities and public comments, for example on social media, of staff, presenters and others who contribute to our output can also affect perceptions of the BBC’s impartiality.”

Presenter Gary Lineker

The BBC also has specific rules over the use of social media for all employees, including freelancers. These are:

1. Always behave professionally, treating others with respect and courtesy at all times: follow the BBC’s values.

2. Don’t bring the BBC into disrepute.

3. If your work requires you to maintain your impartiality, don’t express a personal opinion on matters of public policy, politics, or ‘controversial subjects’ (as defined by Ofcom).

4. Don’t criticise your colleagues in public. Respect the privacy of the workplace and the confidentiality of internal announcements.

It is possible the BBC would consider whether Lineker has infringed on the third item and possibly the second.

The BBC states: “Disclaimers written in biographies or personal profiles such as ‘my views, not the BBC’s’ provide no defence against personal expressions of opinion that conflict with this guidance and should not be used.”

It adds: “Breach of this guidance may lead to disciplinary action for employees in line with standard disciplinary procedures; this could include possible termination of employment in serious circumstances.

“For contractors who are found to have breached the guidance there may be consequences including non-renewal or termination of contract.”