Nandy sets out plans for BBC charter review in wake of Trump crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC must “renew its mission for the modern age”, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, as it fights to restore trust following the crisis which led to boss Tim Davie’s resignation.

The once-a-decade process of reviewing the broadcaster’s charter will begin shortly, with Ms Nandy saying it would ensure a BBC which is “fiercely independent” and “genuinely accountable” to the public it serves.

Director-general Mr Davie quit on Sunday amid a scandal over the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten a billion-dollar legal action.

Ms Nandy warned MPs attacking the broadcaster to “consider just what is at stake”.

“There is a fundamental difference between raising serious concerns over editorial failings and members of this House launching a sustained attack on the institution itself, because the BBC is not just a broadcaster, it is a national institution that belongs to us all.”

The BBC’s charter expires at the end of 2027 and the process of reviewing it is now set to begin with the organisation at the centre of a storm following the resignations of Mr Davie and Deborah Turness, who quit as chief executive of BBC News.

Ms Nandy said the charter review process will begin imminently, telling MPs: “Together, we will ensure the BBC is sustainably funded, commands the public’s trust and continues to drive growth, good jobs, skills and creativity across every region and nation of the UK.

“In an era in which trust is fraying and truth is contested across our nation, it will ensure the BBC remains fiercely independent and is genuinely accountable to the public it serves.”

Amid the debate over the public broadcaster’s impartiality, several Labour backbenchers called on Ms Nandy to remove Sir Robbie Gibb, a former political adviser to Theresa May when she was prime minister, from the BBC Board.

Answering a question from Labour MP Sarah Owen (Luton North), Ms Nandy said: “The charter sets a strict legal threshold that must be met before dismissal of a board member, and so I am unable to pursue the course of action that she suggests.”

Mr Davie told BBC staff the corporation has to “stand up for our journalism”, insisting it will control its own narrative which “will not just be given by our enemies”.

In remarks to BBC staff seen by the PA news agency, he said: “We are a unique and precious organisation, and I see the free press under pressure, I see the weaponisation. I think we’ve got to fight for our journalism.

“I’m really proud of our work, and the amazing work locally, globally, that we’re doing is utterly precious.”

He added: “We have made some mistakes that have cost us, but we need to fight for that.

“And I’m fiercely proud of that, and don’t let anyone stop you from thinking that we are doing a fantastic job.”

Mr Davie also alluded to “enemies” of the corporation, telling staff: “We will thrive and this narrative will not just be given by our enemies: It’s our narrative.”

A legal letter, from Trump counsel Alejandro Brito, has demanded that “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” made about Mr Trump be retracted immediately.

The letter says if the BBC “does not comply”, Mr Trump will be “left with no alternative but to enforce his legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for no less than 1,000,000,000 dollars in damages.”

Sir Keir Starmer has not spoken to Mr Trump about his threatened legal action, Downing Street indicated.

A report from Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, raised concerns that a speech made by Mr Trump before the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 2021 had been selectively edited by the BBC for a Panorama documentary.

His memo said clips of Mr Trump’s speech were spliced together to make it appear he had told supporters he was going to walk to the US Capitol with them to “fight like hell”.

BBC chairman Samir Shah has apologised for an “error of judgment” over the editing.

Ms Nandy told the Commons: “Dr Shah believes that our national broadcaster, which remains one of the most trusted sources of news in our country, has a responsibility to uphold the highest standards. I agree.

“Over the past week, I have been in regular contact with him and his team to ensure that where these standards have not been met, firm, swift and transparent action follows.”

Mr Shah and fellow members of the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards committee, Sir Robbie and Caroline Thomson, have agreed to appear before the Commons’ Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the coming weeks, the committee has announced.

From the backbenches, DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said he objected to paying the licence fee to fund the BBC, which he described as “this body which has fabricated the news, misused its monopoly and hidden behind the protection of politicians in this House, far too cowardly to take them on over the years”.

Ms Nandy replied that she did not agree with his remarks.

“My assessment of failures that have been admitted over recent years is that they stem from not an institutional bias but a need to have sufficient rigour and oversight at the top of the organisation that is applied consistently across the board,” the Culture Secretary added.

When independent MP Rupert Lowe (Great Yarmouth) said “now is the time to responsibly defund this monopoly”, Ms Nandy replied she “strongly” disagreed with this.

She earlier ruled out funding the BBC through general taxation “because whilst it’s absolutely essential that good journalism is well resourced, it is also absolutely essential that the BBC remains independent from government”.