Fact check: Clip shared on social media is from BBC drama

A social media post with a video was widely shared with a caption claiming that it was released by a public authority in London.

“London Council has released a video showing a white man sexually abusing a black woman on public transport,” the caption claimed.

Evaluation

The clip is from a BBC drama called Inside Man, which was released in 2022.

The facts

The video – which shows a young man being aggressive to other passengers on a train – was shared with the caption above on social media platform X. However the video itself has a hardcoded watermark from the TikTok profile enjoy.movieclips.

A search of that profile’s videos on TikTok shows that it uploaded the same video on February 26 2025.

The clip is from the TV show Inside Man, as pointed out by one of the replies to the post on X.

The programme itself was no longer available to view on the BBC’s website at the time of writing. To verify the video is from that show, the PA news agency found a short clip showing part of the same situation at around 21 seconds into the trailer for Inside Man.

Further verification was sought by checking the cast list of Inside Man on IMDB, a site with information about films and TV shows.

The cast list contains seven actors credited as playing a “train passenger” in the show. It also shows that an actor called Harry Cadby played a character called Ricky and that actor Lydia West played Beth Davenport.

Pictures of Mr Cadby and Ms West show that they are two of the characters who can be seen in the clip on the train.

