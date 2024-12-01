BBC warned of Gregg Wallace’s alleged inappropriate behaviour ‘as far back as 2017’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The BBC was warned of Gregg Wallace allegedly making lewd comments and asking for the personal phone numbers of female production staff in 2022, it has been claimed.

Director and producer Dawn Elrick said she sent a letter to the corporation with a number of anonymous accounts from people who alleged they “have experienced sexism within the TV industry”.

The emergence of the letter, shared in a post on Instagram by Ms Elrick, came as a report was published by the The Times claiming the BBC received a complaint over comments made by Wallace in 2017.

It was reportedly sent in an email by broadcaster Aasmah Mir after she appeared on the 12th series of Celebrity Masterchef.

On Thursday, it was announced that Wallace was to step away from the BBC cooking show while historical misconduct complaints were externally reviewed by MasterChef producers Banijay UK.

According to ‘The Times’ Aasmah Mir complained about comments made by Wallace during filming for the show’s 12th series ( BBC/Shine TV )

The 60-year-old faces allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Wallace’s lawyers say “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

In the letter Ms Elrick claimed to have sent to the BBC in 2022, she wrote: “I have noticed a pattern of behaviour from one person whose name has been mentioned half a dozen times.

“In connection with lude [sic] comments being made to female production members, female production being made to feel uncomfortable about being asked for their personal numbers, being made to talk to the talent whilst the talent is topless and general unease in his company.

“Gregg Wallace is the name attached to these experiences. Additionally, it has been reported to us that these behaviours are not reserved for production staff.”

Ms Elrick added: “We do not need to stress how difficult/stressful/upsetting it is for women in production to be placed in a position where high profile talent use their clout to make deeply uncomfortable remarks.

“Although these are not, as stressed above, not official complaints, it is the number that have come forward about this one person that has prompted this letter.”

Speaking to The Observer, Ms Elrick said the BBC suggested each individual would have to make their own, direct complaint to the corporation.

Separately, The Times has reported on Mir complaining about comments made by Wallace during filming of the show’s 12th series in 2017, in an email that was forwarded to Kate Phillips, who now manages unscripted programmes for the BBC.

“Should anything happen in the future, I don’t want to feel guilty when people say ‘why wasn’t anything said before?’, or for producers or editors to claim they didn’t know,” the email reportedly read. She also wrote: “This must not happen again to another woman.”

In internal emails seen by The Times, Ms Phillips said she would ensure that she was “informed straight away” should more complaints be made against Wallace.

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on anything that could form part of Banijay’s ongoing investigation or otherwise influence it.”

Wallace took to Instagram on Saturday evening with a cryptic post which read: “We are all different.”

A statement about the historical allegations from Banijay UK read: “While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully cooperating throughout the process.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”