Monty Don reveals pet peeve over ‘pompous’ gardeners using particular job title

BBC gardener hits out at those using ‘unnecessary and pompous’ term for job title
BBC presenter Monty Don has hit out at gardeners who call themselves horticulturists, saying the term adds “unnecessary inflation” to the job title.
Writing on X, the Gardeners’ World host said that there are lots of words and expressions that irritate him.
He wrote: “One that is particularly pertinent seems utterly unnecessary: Since when did the term ‘horticulturalist’ replace gardener? And why?”
“It is an unnecessary and pompous inflation of a perfectly descriptive word - gardener - that carries a portfolio of aspects, skills and specialisations ” he added. “There is the horticultural trade or sector but ridiculous applied to an individual.”
The post didn’t appear to be connected to any particular event or another comment on X.
Last year Mr Don revealed he could bow out of the BBC hit gardening programme in a few years to pursue other projects.
He has hosted the popular show since 2003 – taking a break after a minor stroke in 2008 – first from Berryfields in Stratford-upon-Avon, and then from his own garden at Longmeadow in Herefordshire.
“I won’t do it forever. I will stop. I have no firm plans, but the BBC knows – I’ve told them. It will come to an end sometime in the next three, four or five years. It depends on circumstances and what else I’m doing.”
In November Mr Don received an honourary degree from a university in Scotland.
He was given the accolade by Stirling University in recognition of his outstanding contribution to horticulture, broadcasting, and charity.
Mr Don has roots in Scotland as the great-nephew of Scottish botanist George Don, and both his paternal grandparents were Scottish.
