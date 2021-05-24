BBC launches review into ‘editorial policies and governance’ after Diana interview report

The BBC board has announced it will review the efectiveness of the broadcaster’s “editorial policies and governance” following Lord Dyson’s inquiry into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

It said in a statement that it acknowledged the failings set out in the 127-page report, which found the corporation covered up "deceitful behaviour" used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure the interview.

The board added that it hoped to ensure the "mistakes of the past" could not be repeated.

