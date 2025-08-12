BBC Radio Scotland’s Bryan Burnett to return to airwaves after cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Bryan Burnett will return to the airwaves on Thursday after undergoing cancer treatment.

The broadcaster announced in June he would step back from his programme Get It On to receive care for appendix cancer.

Fellow presenter Grant Stott, who stepped in during his absence, announced his return to listeners on Tuesday night.

He said: “In what must have been a terrible time for Bryan and his family and close friends, I’m just delighted I was able to help by looking after something that is very precious to Bryan; Get It On and his listeners.

“Getting to do the show over this time has shown me just how close the audience is to Bryan and vice versa.

“I know they will be delighted to get their radio teatime pal back.”

Burnett said his treatment had been successful and thanked those who had wished him well throughout his recovery.

Commenting on his return, he said: “I am delighted to be returning to work following successful treatment for appendix cancer.

“Over the past few months I have been focused on my recovery and have been supported by an incredible medical team, my family and friends, and the overwhelming kindness of so many BBC Radio Scotland listeners who have reached out with encouragement and well-wishes.

“Their messages, cards and kindness have meant so much.

“My team at the BBC have also been a huge support and I want to thank Grant Stott, who has been sitting in for me and done such a great job looking after the show.

“My return to work will be gradual to ensure I maintain my health and energy. Cancer has given me a renewed perspective on what matters most and I am excited about the road ahead and grateful for the opportunity to return to doing what I’m passionate about.”

Hayley Valentine, director BBC Scotland, said: “Like the Get it On listeners, everyone at BBC Scotland is delighted to be welcoming Bryan back to the studio following what has been a tough couple of months for him. We look forward to seeing and hearing him back where he belongs.”

Stott will share Get it On presenting duties with Bryan during his phased return.

Burnett’s first Get it On show will be Thursday 14 August 14 6pm to 8pm.