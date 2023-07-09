BBC presenter accused of paying teen for explicit images suspended

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A male member of staff has been suspended following allegations a top presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos, the BBC has said.

It is alleged that the unnamed presenter paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images and that the teenager used the money to fund a cocaine addiction, which “destroyed” their life.

The mother of the victim described how her child, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, turned from a “happy-go-lucky youngster” to a “ghost-like crack addict” in three years, according to reports from The Sun.

Neither the presenter nor the teenager has been identified.

The teenager’s mother said she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear”.

The mother said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call” and looked like he was “getting ready for my child to perform for him”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own inquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended. We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues.

“The BBC board will continue to be kept up to date.”

The BBC spokesperson added: “The BBC takes any allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.

“This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps.

“It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care.

“We have been clear that if - at any point - new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up.”

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie said he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent,” adding: “By law, individuals are entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy, which is making this situation more complex.”

In a note sent to staff and seen by the PA news agency, Mr Davie said: “We are in contact with the family referenced in the media reports. I want to assure you that we are working rapidly to establish the facts and to ensure that these matters are handled fairly and with care, including by external authorities where appropriate.”