Davie urges ‘bit of swagger’ to help public service broadcasting remain relevant

BBC director general Tim Davie has urged industry leaders to adopt a bit of “swagger” and “act with urgency” to ensure public service broadcasting (PSB) remains relevant.

It comes ahead of the Government’s review of the BBC’s charter, which looks at how it should be funded, after it committed to increasing the licence fee in line with inflation each year until 2027.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society’s (RTS) Cambridge Convention on Wednesday, Mr Davie emphasised the importance of working collectively to ensure PSB growth.

He referenced insights from the corporation’s recent public engagement survey titled Our BBC, Our Future, and said it was not about “self-survival” but to support the wider industry as a whole.

Mr Davie said: “A major priority for me and for the sector is securing the future of a fully funded universal public service BBC.

“Let me be clear. This (the survey) is not about the BBC focusing on self-interest or self-survival.

“It’s about a growth plan that makes sure public service broadcast is totally relevant in the new world.

“We are here to serve (the public) and also serve the industry, increasing value for the UK as a whole.

“The BBC is not perfect, you may have noticed, but it acts as precious venture capital.

“We need to invest in it.

“But more than the BBC, this is about all of us, collectively, putting the right measures in place to nurture a very precious UK growth story, to be confident, to act with urgency and dare I say, adopt a little bit of swagger.

“Setting our sights on good growth and being crystal clear about what we need to do to make it happen, that’s what these two days are all about.”

It comes after the broadcaster faced a string of scandals over the past year, including misconduct allegations against MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace and criticism over its live coverage of rap duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

Despite the criticisms the corporation has faced, Mr Davie said he has “never felt more supported in terms of the need for the BBC”.

The charter sets out “the BBC’s object, mission and public purposes” as well as how it is funded, and the current charter began in January 2017, with renewal conversations already taking place ahead of its expiration in December 2027.