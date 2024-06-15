Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bear Grylls is to stand down as chief scout after photos emerged of him baptising Russell Brand.

The adventurer was the youngest ever chief scout when he was appointed in 2009.

The Daily Mail reports he is standing down from the position after concerns emerged around his relationship with the YouTuber less than a year after a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary reported allegations of sexual assault against him. Brand denies all the allegations.

One of Grylls’ friends told the Daily Mail “there was real alarm at Bear’s friendship with Brand”, and the implications the relationship could have for the Scouts’ public image.

A spokesman for the Scouting Association told the Daily Mail: “We are extremely proud that Bear Grylls is our Chief Scout. Bear was the UK’s youngest ever Chief Scout when he was appointed in 2009, aged 34. He remains the public face of the Scouts in the UK.

“He inspired the movement through a period of unprecedented growth, he’s helped thousands of young people to gain new skills, try new things, and look to the future with optimism. More information will be available later in the year about Bear’s next steps”

On Friday, Bear Grylls posted a letter thanking 14 young scouts for camping and learning computer skills for months and urged other young people to join the worldwide youth social movement.

'Running Wild: The Challenge With Bear Grylls and Russell Brand' ( Nat Geo )

The apparent decision to stand down came weeks after Russell Brand shared a photo of his baptism in the River Thames, which features the devout Christian embracing him in the water.

Brand previously shared a video to social media detailing how Grylls was one of two men who “flanked him” during the ceremony where he lives in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

The 48-year-old podcaster had called baptism an “opportunity to leave the past behind”.

“Week one as a Christian has been amazing,” Brand said in the video.

“The ceremony itself was incredible. I want to thank Bear Grylls and my mate Joe, the two men that stood either side of me and flanked me for the baptism itself.”

At the time Grylls confirmed his attendance to the Daily Mail and described assisting in Brand’s baptism as a “privilege” after the comedian’s “tough time”.

“Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal,” he told the publication. “But it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above.”

He added: “Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much.”