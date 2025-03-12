Beatrix Potter 50p coin being sold for £25,000 due to tiny error

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Beatrix Potter 50p coin is being sold for 50,000 times its worth due to a tiny error noticed by the object’s eagle-eyed owner.

The commemorative coin was listed online for £25,000 after the owner from Dereham, Norfolk, noticed a lump of metal sticking out of Peter Rabbit’s foot.

The Royal Mint produced almost 20,000,000 Peter Rabbit 50ps in 2017 as part of a series celebrating the famous children's author Beatrix Potter.

They are not generally considered rare and are worth a few pounds at most due to so many of them being in circulation.

It was listed for £25,086.72, with any buyer expected to pay £8.95 for postage while agreeing to a no returns or refunds policy.

In January, a Peter Rabbit coin was listed online for £4,000. The seller, based in County Durham, described the coin as “in excellent condition, with a fineness of 0.925.”

The listing read: “This rare coin belongs to the Decimal Coinage category and is part of the British Coins and UK Coins collection."

The 50 pence piece has become the most valued and collected coin in the UK, with many collectable designs appearing on its heptagonal canvas.

Its 27.5mm diameter makes it the largest of any British coin, and allows space for decorative pictures. It has often been used to celebrate big events over the past 50 years of British history.

The rarest coins tend to be of the greatest value, with the mintage (number of coins with each design made) being the fundamental attraction for collectors.

Along with the design, other aspects of the coin which increase value are the condition of the coin and whether it has an error in its design.

The way in which it is sold can also determine the coin’s value - while some coin collectors will bid vast amounts of money on ebay or at auction, others opt for more robust valuations by selling via a coin dealer.