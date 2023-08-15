A bed bugs epidemic is sweeping the UK – this is why

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is facing a dramatic rise in bed bug infestations - and the cost-of-living crisis is to blame.

Pest control company Rentokil has reportedly highlighted a 65 per cent increase year-on-year in infestations across the country, as experts suggested this could be due to more people buying secondhand furniture from resale websites such as eBay and Facebook marketplace.

Professor James Logan, from the London School of Tropical Medicine, told The Telegraph that the rise could also be linked to travel and tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels, adding that ”it’s very likely that there will be bed bugs on the move much more again and travelling in people’s suitcases”.

These bloodsucking bugs will usually hide in bed frames, mattresses, clothing, or under loose wallpaper, during the day, and bite people at night.

In case of a severe infestation, the bugs will also crawl into electronic devices kept close to the bed, such as televisions or plug sockets, since they prefer warm hiding places.

The most common type of bed bug in the UK, the cimex lectularius, can survive on household pets and rodents. These parasitic insects can also be spread by birds, and have been shown to travel over 100 feet in a night, but usually live within eight feet of where people sleep.

Their bites appear as red, swollen, and itchy spots on the skin, and can sometimes cause a severe allergic reaction, according to the National Health Service’s guidance.

Bed bug bites will usually subside on their own within a week, but putting something cool on the affected areas (usually exposed skin like the face, neck, or arms), can help with the itching and swelling.

According to the US Center for Disease Control, bed bugs can hide in people’s luggage or overnight bags as most travellers don’t realise they’re transporting the critters.

Once a mating pair ends up in someone’s bed, they can reportedly breed thousands of eggs within a matter of weeks.

Dealing with these infestations can be quite expensive for hotels and other accommodation providers, professor Logan told the newspaper, noting it costs “hundreds of pounds just to get someone to come out and have a look during an infestation and it can be very costly because the treatments might not work the first time”.

An earlier study found that bed bugs were becoming resistant to commonly used pesticides, making it more difficult to get rid off them.

Signs of an infestation include blood spots on sheets or bedding from bites or from squashing a bug.

If you think your home has bed bugs, the NHS advises contacting your local council or a pest controller. Ensuring your home is clutter-free and regularly cleaned can help minimise the risk of an infestation.

The health service also recommends thoroughly checking any secondhand furniture or luggage for bugs before bringing them inside the house.