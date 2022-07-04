Bedford fire: ‘Explosion’ and huge blaze at block of flats as major incident declared
Bedford Police have told people to avoid the area
A major incident has been declared after an “explosion” at a block of flats in Bedford.
Emergency services are tackling the blaze at flats in the Redwood Grove area of the town.
Witness Alex Feltham said he heard “a large boom” at about 9.30am “and the roof of the block of flats had been destroyed”. He said the flames spread quickly.
It is not yet known if anyone was hurt, but Bedfordshire Police has asked people to avoid the area.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted to say it was at the scene of a “major incident” and urged people to keep doors and windows closed.
Videos on social media show onlookers watching in fear as large flames can be seen coming from the roof of the block of flats.
More follows...
