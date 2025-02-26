Four people charged after death of baby in Bedfordshire
Four people have charged after the death of a six-month-old baby.
Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a baby at an address in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, at just before 5.30pm on February 9 2024.
The child, Archie Woodbridge, was taken to hospital where he died shortly after.
On Tuesday, Kieran Humphreys, 32, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of the murder of a child, one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Sam Wyatt, 33, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Sharon Humphreys, 58, of Bromley Gardens, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of child cruelty and one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Karen Smith, 39, of Dolphin Drive, Houghton Regis, was charged with one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Humphreys has been remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Luton Crown Court on Friday, while the others were bailed to attend Luton Magistrates’ Court on March 27, Bedfordshire Police said.