Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Devon beach evacuated over suspected unexploded bomb

The suspected bomb was first spotted by a metal detectorist who raised the alarm

Piers Mucklejohn
Sunday 25 August 2024 20:50
A crowd of people look down on the closed beach in Beer in east Devon after the discovery of a suspected bomb
A crowd of people look down on the closed beach in Beer in east Devon after the discovery of a suspected bomb (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A beach on the south coast of England has been evacuated after a suspected unexploded bomb was discovered.

The object washed ashore in Beer, a seaside village in east Devon, on Sunday afternoon and is believed by some witnesses to be a shell.

A parish councillor said the beach had been cordoned off and a nearby road closed while police and members of the Coastguard secured the area.

Martin Richards, chairman of Beer Parish Council, said a “bomb squad” was on its way.

He said: “A shell may have washed up onto the beach earlier on today. They’ve phoned the police and the bomb squad are on their way up now to see what it is.

“The beach has been evacuated.”

It is understood the suspected ordnance may have first been spotted by a metal detectorist who raised the alarm.

Mr Richards said two police cars were at the scene and a “full squad of coastguards” had made sure no one approached the object.

He added: “The beach is shut off. You can’t get anywhere near it.”

Devon and Cornwall Police, the Ministry of Defence and HM Coastguard have been approached for information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in