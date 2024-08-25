Devon beach evacuated over suspected unexploded bomb

Support truly

A beach on the south coast of England has been evacuated after a suspected unexploded bomb was discovered.

The object washed ashore in Beer, a seaside village in east Devon, on Sunday afternoon and is believed by some witnesses to be a shell.

A parish councillor said the beach had been cordoned off and a nearby road closed while police and members of the Coastguard secured the area.

Martin Richards, chairman of Beer Parish Council, said a “bomb squad” was on its way.

He said: “A shell may have washed up onto the beach earlier on today. They’ve phoned the police and the bomb squad are on their way up now to see what it is.

“The beach has been evacuated.”

It is understood the suspected ordnance may have first been spotted by a metal detectorist who raised the alarm.

Mr Richards said two police cars were at the scene and a “full squad of coastguards” had made sure no one approached the object.

He added: “The beach is shut off. You can’t get anywhere near it.”

Devon and Cornwall Police, the Ministry of Defence and HM Coastguard have been approached for information.