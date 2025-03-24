Pubs say the average cost of a pint will rise above £5 for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average cost of a pint is set to surge past £5 for the first time as the hospitality sector reacts to higher labour costs.

Pub sector experts say that prices for customers will have to increase in order to help keep venues running.

The British Beer and Pub Association said the average cost of a pint in the UK is expected to rise by around 21p as a result.

The research, commissioned alongside Frontier Economics, showed that pub firms are expecting to raise the average price of a pint from £4.80 to £5.01.

This comes amid a raft of cost increases linked to last October’s budget, which will come into force in April.

Firms will face increases to the national minimum wage, a rise in national insurance rates and a decrease in the threshold at which firms start paying out national insurance.

open image in gallery Pub firms are expecting to raise the average price of a pint from £4.80 to £5.01 ( PA Archive )

Business rates discounts for firms in the sector will also be cut from 75 per cent to 40 per cent from April.

The net cost of autumn budget announcements across the beer and pub sector is approximately £650 million in total, the trade body said.

It comes after historic brewer Shepherd Neame – which makes ales including Spitfire and Bishops Finger – said it will hike its beer prices in response to rising taxes.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: “The cumulative impact of these taxes and regulations is now plain to see and it is highly unfortunate that the only way many pubs can remain viable is to pass on the array of upcoming costs to consumers.

“No one wants to see the cost of an average pint increase by a further 21p and break the £5 average pint barrier that will be required for pubs to maintain their punishingly slim profit margins.

“It is more urgent than ever that Government looks at ways to cap or reduce the costs of doing business so we can keep pubs open, preserve their community value, and make sure the price of a pint remains affordable for all.”

Tim Black, associate director at Frontier Economics, said: “The beer and pub sector has shown real resilience through a tough few years – navigating the pandemic, the energy crisis, and the cost-of-living squeeze.

“But more headwinds are coming.

“The sector is at the sharp end of a wave of policy changes that will push up costs – higher wages, increased national insurance, reduced business rates relief, and new packaging rules. The cumulative impact will be significant.”