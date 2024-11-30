Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A brewing giant has been warned it is threatening jobs and reducing drinkers’ choices by axing nearly a dozen beers from pubs.

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) is dropping 11 popular types, blaming a drop in demand.

The company, a joint venture that was taken over by the Danish giant this year, has already shut down Cumbria-based Jennings Brewery, sold the Eagle Brewery to Spanish beer maker Damm and announced the closure of Wolverhampton’s Banks’s Brewery.

Now it is also being accused of “wiping out British heritage”.

Carlsberg Marston’s will delist eight cask ales and three kegged beers at the end of the year.

The delisted beers are: Banks’s Mild, Banks’s Sunbeam, Bombardier, Eagle IPA, Jennings Cumberland Ale, Mansfield Dark Smooth, Mansfield Original Bitter, Marston’s Old Empire, Marston’s 61 Deep, Ringwood Boondoggle and Ringwood Old Thumper.

But Jennings Cumberland, Marston’s Old Empire, Ringwood Boondoggle and Bombardier Amber Beer will still be available in bottles.

The Campaign for Real Ale said the cuts would hit jobs, British brewing and consumer choice.

Gillian Hough, of the organisation, said: "This is another example of a globally owned business wiping out UK brewing heritage.

"This loss of consumer choice is the inevitable outcome of a brewing conglomerate run by accountants and the bottom line.

"This is a sad and disappointing decision that puts both the history and the future of British brewing in jeopardy."

Carlsberg paid £206m in July to take full control of the brewing joint venture it had with pub operator Marston’s.

A Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company spokesperson said it was always reviewing its lines but where demand had declined it had to delist beers.

Banks’s Mild will still be sold in kegs and in cans, and Bombardier Amber Beer will be available in cask and in bottles.