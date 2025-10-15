Chinese spy case evidence says Beijing carried out ‘large scale espionage’ in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese intelligence services are carrying out “large scale espionage” operations against the UK but the Government is committed to a “positive relationship” with Beijing, deputy national security adviser Matt Collins said.

In a witness statement which ultimately contributed to the collapse of the China spy case, Mr Collins said the Government sought to “strengthen understanding, cooperation and stability” in its relationship with Beijing.

Mr Collins provided three witness statements as part of the Crown Prosecution Service’s case, which was ultimately dropped when it was deemed the evidence did not show China was a threat to national security.

Sir Keir Starmer announced at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday the Government would publish the statements made by Mr Collins as part of the case.

The Conservatives have been pressing ministers over their handling of the collapsed trial of Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry.

Both men, who deny wrongdoing, had been accused of passing secrets to China, but charges against them were dropped last month.

In his final witness statement, dated August 4 this year, Mr Collins said: “The Chinese intelligence services are highly capable and conduct large scale espionage operations against the UK to advance the Chinese state’s interests and harm the interests and security of the UK.

“China’s espionage operations threaten the UK’s economic prosperity and resilience and the integrity of our democratic institutions.”

But in the concluding paragraph of his final statement he said: “It is important for me to emphasise, however, that the UK Government is committed to pursuing a positive relationship with China to strengthen understanding, co-operation and stability.

“The Government’s position is that we will co-operate where we can; compete where we need to; and challenge where we must, including on issues of national security.”

Questions were raised about why the final paragraph reflects the current Government’s stance on China.

The Prime Minister had insisted the “substantive” evidence was submitted under the Conservatives and supplementary statements handed to the CPS subsequently reflected the Tory administration’s position.

Luke de Pulford, the executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), posted on X: “If ALL that mattered was the policy of the PREVIOUS government, why would the CURRENT government’s “three C’s” China policy be included? Doesn’t make sense.”

Conservative MP Neil O’Brien said: “At PMQs Starmer said that the only thing that mattered was the position of the previous conservative government.

“So why does the third witness statement from the 4th of August talk about the policy of the present Labour government, in the present tense?”

Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, said in a letter last week that the evidence needed to show that China represented a threat to national security when the alleged offences took place.

He said there was an “ongoing obligation” to independently assess the evidence of a case and that while he stood by the decision to bring charges in April 2024, a High Court decision weeks later meant the threshold for the evidence had changed.

He said he made efforts to obtain further evidence over many months but that “none of these stated that at the time of the offence China represented a threat to national security”.

The Conservatives said the publication of witness statements relating to the collapsed China spying case “falls short” of what they had requested and urged the “China files” to be published in full.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “There are still many unanswered questions about this scandal – from the role of the national security adviser to the potential involvement or knowledge of ministers, and ultimately whether the Prime Minister or the security minister has misled the House of Commons throughout this process.

“We will consider this disclosure. But it is clear that this is just the start, and the China files must now be published in full and without delay. Until that time the stench of scandal will hang around this Government.”

The Liberal Democrats called for a statutory inquiry.

The party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Calum Miller, said: “These witness statements are only part of the puzzle and raise yet more unanswered questions.”

Former researcher Mr Cash meanwhile said he is “completely innocent” and has been “placed in an impossible position” because he has not been able to prove it in a public trial.

“I wish to reiterate that I am completely innocent. Not just because the case against me was dropped, but because at no point did I ever intentionally assist Chinese intelligence,” he said on Wednesday night.

He added: “I have been placed in an impossible position. I have not had the daylight of a public trial to show my innocence, and I should not have to take part in a trial by media.”