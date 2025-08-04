More than 2,000 homes still without power as Storm Floris hits Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 2,700 homes in Ireland are still without power after Storm Floris brought strong winds to the island.

Weather alerts remain in place on both sides of the border.

In Northern Ireland several flights have been cancelled and some public facilities closed and hundreds of homes are without power.

A couple in Belfast were removed from their house in the Ashgrove Park area after a tree fell on the property.

Yellow weather warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and across several counties south of the border, although the island escaped the worst of the storm.

Wind speeds of 59mph were recorded in Eglinton and Magilligan in Co Londonderry, while Ballypatrick in Co Antrim recorded 56mph on Monday.

Dublin Airport said flight operations were continuing as normal but Emerald Airlines had cancelled six flights on Monday.

Passengers at airports in Northern Ireland have been advised to contact their airline directly for updates on the status of their flight.

More than 10,000 homes in Ireland were without power earlier on Monday, with Co Donegal and Co Roscommon among the worst-affected areas.

Providing an update, ESB Networks said: “ESB Networks can confirm that as of 5pm, approximately 2,700 homes, farms and businesses across the country are without power.

“Crews will continue to work late into this evening with a view to restoring supply to the vast majority of impacted customers by tonight.

“Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie.”

The statement added: “We apologise to all homes, farms and businesses impacted for the inconvenience caused.”

A number of councils in Northern Ireland have closed outdoor spaces including parks and recycling centres.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has also advised the public not to visit affected forests and parks on Monday and Tuesday until the high winds have passed.

The Kempes Stone Road in Dundonald, which was closed at the Greengraves Road due to a fallen tree, has now fully reopened.