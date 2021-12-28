A large fire has broken out in the docks area of Belfast.

Photos and video shared on social media showed a large plume of black smoke extending into the sky.

Four fire vehicles arrived at the scene at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The fire is believed to be at a scrap metal business on East Twin Road.

(rooney767)

(jontylad)

(jontylad)

Images showed half a dozen firefighters dousing a large mound of scrapped cars with water from a crane.

An unnamed witness told Belfast Live “large bangs and the sounds of car horns” could be heard nearby and a “pile of scrap metal” was ablaze.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Looks like a serious fire behind Titanic Belfast..Fire engines on way.”

Another said: “Massive fire at Belfast docs. This is right out my back! Not sure what’s burning but hoping everyone is safe.”