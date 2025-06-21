Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a viable device was thrown through a window of the Belfast Islamic Centre during evening prayer.

The incident, which occurred while worshippers were inside, led to the cordoning off of the scene overnight, with the public advised to avoid the area.

Local politicians have swiftly condemned the "cowardly" attack, emphasising that individuals should feel secure in their places of worship. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn expressed his deep concern, calling the act "shameful".

“Hatred of this sort has no place in Northern Ireland. If anyone has any information about this, please contact the PSNI,” he said.

Police said they attended a security alert on University Road in south Belfast on Friday night after receiving a report at around 10.10pm.

A 34-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is being held in custody.

“Police received a report at approximately 10.10pm on Friday 20th June that an object had been thrown through a window at a property in the University Road area of the city,” Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said.

“Officers attended and carried out a search of the building where a suspicious device was discovered.

“Ammunition technical officers attended and examined the object which was determined as viable and has since been removed for forensic examination.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the scene and remains in police custody at this time. It is important to stress that, while the suspect has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, the motive for the attack has not yet been established.

“Detectives from serious crime branch are currently working at pace and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors including the possibility that this is a hate crime.

“At this time, no other persons are being sought in connection with the attack.”

Alliance MLA for South Belfast Paula Bradshaw condemned the attack, which she said did “not reflect the diversity of south Belfast in 2025”.

“This attack was again designed to cause fear among people inside the centre, who were at prayer at the time.

“Nevertheless, I am thankful for the intervention of a nearby passer-by and for the work of the police. Those were much more reflective of the true spirit of Belfast, where most people rejoice in diversity.

“I would like to express my solidarity with all those who were evacuated and my thanks to all those who worked to ensure their safety.”

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey said “no-one should ever feel unsafe in their place of worship”.

“Acts like these, fuelled by hate, spread fear and division, and target people who have come to our communities to build a life and call this place home.

“It’s vital that all political leaders speak out and stand united against this disgusting behaviour.”

Green Party councillor Aine Groogan condemned the attack as a “cowardly and vicious act”.

“I am horrified to hear about the attack on the Islamic Centre during evening prayers,” she said.

“I want to pay tribute to the courageous passer-by who intervened and prevented what could have been a far more tragic outcome.

“It is terrifying to consider what might have happened and I sincerely hope that all those present are recovering from this traumatic ordeal.”

She added: “This attack is yet another reminder of the very real danger faced by our Islamic community. The recent rise in racist hate and violence on our streets is a shameful stain on our society.

“We must all take responsibility for actively challenging racism, misinformation and bigotry wherever it appears before someone is seriously hurt.

“I urge those politicians who continue to hide behind the notion of so-called ‘legitimate concerns’ around migration to reflect on the consequences of their words.

“Such narratives are as disingenuous as they are dangerous. They help foster a culture in which hate can thrive. Frankly, they should know better.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information is being asked to contact authorities on 101, quoting reference number 1808 20/06/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website, or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.