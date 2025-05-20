Woman jailed for 12 years for murder of abusive partner while he slept

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A domestic abuse victim who stabbed her partner multiple times with a kitchen knife while he slept has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years.

Julie Anne McIlwaine 34, from Hazel Close, Lagmore, in west Belfast, was found guilty by a jury in October of the murder of James Joseph Crossley, 38, at her former home in March 2022.

At a sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court, judge Mr Justice Kinney set the minimum tariff for how long McIlwaine will spend in prison.

The court heard that McIlwaine and Mr Crossley were in a relationship marked by domestic abuse and coercive control.

At the time of the murder, a restraining order was in place that prohibited Mr Crossley from being in contact with McIlwaine.

McIlwaine separated from him for a period and stayed in a women’s refuge.

However, she subsequently contacted Mr Crossley and re-established a relationship.

They conducted that revived relationship in secrecy without the knowledge of their families, social services or legal representatives.

Psychiatric reports submitted to court stated McIlwaine had been “psychologically enmeshed” with Mr Crossley and had been unable to separate.

The judge said an unusual element of the case was that it was the victim of domestic abuse who had committed a murder.

Mr Crossley was stabbed 10 times.

The court heard that on the day of the murder the couple had been involved in an argument during which Mr Crossley threatened McIlwaine’s family, called her children names and warned that he would ensure that she would never see them again.

Mr Justice Kinney said there was a significant domestic history in the relationship with frequent reports to the police about Mr Crossley’s behaviour.

The judge noted that at the time of the murder, Mr Crossley had been facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against McIlwaine and criminal damage.

The judge said he was satisfied that McIlwaine was suffering from an acute stress reaction at the time of the incident and that her condition impacted upon her actions.

“None of this of course can ever provide a justification for the kind of crime committed by the defendant,” he said.

“Whatever the circumstances nothing can excuse the murder of another person, abusive partner or otherwise, and the law requires condign punishment for such offences.”

After sentencing, PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said it was an “extremely difficult case”.

“The two had been in a mutually abusive relationship,” she said.

The officer added: “Ms McIlwaine’s defence was that she had caused the death of Jim Crossley by manslaughter based on a temporary loss of control as a victim of domestic abuse.

“The jury, however, didn’t accept that she had experienced a loss of control, and convicted her of murder.

“Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has today been held accountable.

“It remains, however, a tragic case which leaves so many family members, including children, totally heartbroken.

“There are no winners here.

“Only sorrow prevails.”

The detective inspector continued: “It’s a sad reminder that no one should ever take the law into their own hands, and I want to appeal to anyone, irrespective of gender or background, who is experiencing, or has experienced, domestic abuse to please speak to us.

“We know that domestic abuse can take many forms, from coercive control to physical abuse.

“Whatever your circumstances, I promise that we will listen to you, and we will support you.

“Please contact us on 101.”